Residential complex Residence 1+1 in the Radisson Blu 5* Phuket hotel, 350 meters from the sea.

Radisson Blu is located among exclusive luxury hotel complexes, on the border with Sirinat National Park, and Layan Beach is 350 meters away.

Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as well as the elite Laguna Golf club.

Phase 1 (sold): operating hotel complex Laya Resort 5*

Phase 2 (on sale): Radisson Blu hotel, consisting of three 7-storey buildings

The project offers investors:

🟦Under management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.

🟦5 years guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum.

🟦Rental pool ratio of net income 70% to the owner, 30% to the management company.

Payback period from 5 to 7 years

Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years

Expected yield up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks a year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, which means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

For sale:

Studio - 25 m2

One-bedroom units - 35 m2 and 50 m2

Two and three-bedroom units - 70 m2 and 75 m2

Building G: 209 units • Building H: 230 units • Building I: 94 units.

🟦All residences are delivered "turnkey" - with furniture, appliances, textiles and dishes.

Property rights:

Freehold

Leasehold - 30+30+30

Down payment 30%

No% installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Restaurants and bars

Fitness area

Coworking

Lobby

Swimming pools and recreation areas

Wellness & SPA

Children's playground for different ages

Animation

And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.