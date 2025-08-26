  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.

Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,000
BTC
1.3441125
ETH
70.4506830
USDT
111 721.3491589
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 27566
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001140
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years!

A modern residential complex located within walking distance from the popular Bang Tao beach offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of four buildings, includes 614 apartments, ranging from 40 m2 to 140 m2, including studios, apartments with one, two and three bedrooms.

The complex has everything for a comfortable life and rest, and in the immediate vicinity - shops, restaurants, cafes and popular attractions of Phuket.

Completion date: 1st quarter of 2028.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,17M
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$332,276
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,40M
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$613,657
Residential complex California Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxurious VIP Tropika project with guaranteed rental income.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Show all Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Residential complex The Forest Patong Residence
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$251,991
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 45–110 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for families seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for a stable rental income in one of Thailand's most popular tourist areas. About the location: The Forest Patong Reside…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.8 – 64.7
280,384 – 412,605
Apartment 2 rooms
109.8
673,530 – 690,800
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,38M
51 villas in ultra luxury and Balinese signature design with the land size starts from 852 - 2036 m2 and built-up size starts from 500 m2. Sinking fund 100,000 THB (one time payment ). Monthly common area management fee 20 THB/sqm including 24-hour security, garbage collection, common Electr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$139,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 36–270 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, and green energy and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreatio…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
197,000
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 270.0
278,000 – 1,22M
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0 – 124.0
476,000 – 536,000
Studio apartment
36.0
139,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications