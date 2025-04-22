Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Choeng Thale, Thailand
ID: 16038
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2360803
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Phuket Province
  Region
    Thalang
  City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies.

The residence is modeled in the shape of a large cruise ship and features yoga and pilates areas, a spa center, a large roof-top swimming pool with a bar, a medical center, a parking, a green area, a kids' club, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at 200 meters from the beach and 500 meters from Laguna Phuket.

Bang Tao area is on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Bang Tao Beach is an 8-kilimeter-long coast with pure sand, lined with Australian pines. Here, the hotels and beach clubs have relaxing atmosphere in the daytime and parties at night.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

You are viewing
