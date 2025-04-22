  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and parks at 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
13
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The first phase of luxury apartments located 50 meters from the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan, Phuket. The concept of the entire project is to create a residential space located among picturesque parks, gardens and lakes, so only 30% of the total land area is built up, and 70% remains for parks, pools, gardens and lakes.

This is the first project in Phuket, which has its own park - the area of ​​the walking area is 3.5 km, gardens and parks occupy about 5 hectares, all road infrastructure is underground along the perimeter of the site, freeing up all the internal space for improvement.

The complex consists of 7 buildings, in which there are only 141 residences. Different types of apartments are offered from one-bedroom units to penthouses with private pools and terraces overlooking the sea.

This is an excellent offer for both personal residence of investors and for rent.

Advantages
  • Large green area with its own park, gardens and lakes.
  • Security and privacy - the complex territory is closed to outsiders. Each entry and exit will be equipped with a checkpoint system and will be guarded.
  • The complex has one of the largest Wellness Centers in Asia with a 1000 m2 gym.
  • The first coastline of Bang Tao Beach.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao and Layan beaches are some of the most popular holiday areas in Phuket, located in the northwest of the island and are being built up with prestigious residences.

The property is located just 50 meters from the prestigious Bang Tao Beach and a 5 minutes walk from Laguna Phuket.

  • International airport - 30 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes drive
  • British International School - 20 minutes drive
  • Hospital - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

