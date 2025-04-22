  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$241,393
8
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 15937
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2357450
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

About the complex

We offer studios and apartments with balconies.

The residence features a parking, a club, a swimming pool, a roof-top lounge area, a co-working area, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bang Tao Beach - 400 meters
  • Surin Beach - 2.9 km
  • Beach club - 400 meters
  • Shopping mall - 2.6 km
  • Golf club - 5 km
  • Hospital - 3.6 km

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

