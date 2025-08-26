  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
$236,000
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach.

The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and comprises eight buildings with 549 apartments, providing a high level of comfort and privacy.

The complex will feature studio apartments of 37 m², one-bedroom apartments ranging from 43 m² to 57 m², two-bedroom apartments of 79 m², and three-bedroom apartments of 124 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-4
  • Living area: 38 m² - 125 m²
  • Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walks for walks
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

