Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Grand View Residences, The 26 modern loft style 3-4 bedroom two Story villa's. Unique concept of luxurious but affordable villas in the middle of Phuket’;s amazing nature with mountain view and lagoon. Each villa comes with usable space minimum 404 sqm. to 710 sqm. Overlooking the larg…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$416,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Sunrise Valley is a unique collection of 13 private villas with a pool located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket. Each villa is carefully designed to ensure maximum comfort and solitude. Due to the convenient location of only 700 meters from a mini-market and in the immediate vic…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$647,717
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 228–406 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The first and only autonomous project in ThailandRIVERHOUSE introduces a new construction concept in Thailand, home of the future from E Land Development Co., Thailand’s first smart grid complex for sustainable living. This is a completely unique solar power system that is all interconnected…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Villa Marquis Gardenia ( Marquis Estates )
Villa Marquis Gardenia ( Marquis Estates )
Villa Marquis Gardenia ( Marquis Estates )
Villa Marquis Gardenia ( Marquis Estates )
Villa Marquis Gardenia ( Marquis Estates )
Show all Villa Marquis Gardenia ( Marquis Estates )
Villa Marquis Gardenia ( Marquis Estates )
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$823,253
Finishing options Finished
Welcome to our exquisite villa enclave, a serene haven nestled amidst the vibrant allure that is Phuket Island. Comprising just four meticulously designed three-level villas, each is a cozy retreat featuring three spacious bedrooms and a private pool enclosed with a covered oasis garden; …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Proxima Phuket
Villa Proxima Phuket
Villa Proxima Phuket
Villa Proxima Phuket
Villa Proxima Phuket
Villa Proxima Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$502,727
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Introducing Proxima Phuket Villas, an exciting new residential project in the captivating island of Phuket. Offering contemporary private pool villas for sale, Proxima Phuket Villas presents a remarkable fusion of modernity and luxury. Nestled near the stunning Bangtao Beach, this exclusive …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$152,298
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Urban Scapes Layan This unique complex of villas, consisting of 2 phases, has access to the general infrastructure of The Momentum area. Villas with urbanistic and minimalist design, infinity pools, and smart home technologies. This is a unique villa complex with its own infrastructure. Urba…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$774,040
Rainpalm villa is a project inspired by creating simple buildings to meet the lifestyle of everyone looking for a place to live for relaxation or to rent under the concept of peace and happiness which is the meaning of the project. Rain-palm trees are regarded as symbols of peace, tranqui…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$821,797
Finishing options Finished
Immerse yourself in nature’;s embrace with our boutique hideaway pool villas. Where luxury meets tranquility, creating unforgettable memories amidst the lush greenery of Layan Bay. Our complimentary shuttle service to Layan Beach operates daily, providing convenient transportation to one …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,51M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The stunning 360° panoramic mountain view from each villa is absolutely breath-taking and incomparable. This award-winning villa echoes top quality luxury living, which is the signature of BOTANICA Luxury. Surrounded by lush hills and beautifully landscaped, this paradise is within easy acce…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$828,973
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Botanica Louvre Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Bangtao Beach, along the tranquil Pasak Soi 8 in Cherngtalay, Phuket, Thailand, Botanica Luxury Villa stands as a testament to contemporary elegance and refined living. Drawing inspiration from the iconic silhouette of the Louvre …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to purchase luxury villas in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao! Income from 7%! Installments! The villa is furnished! ISOLA II — This is a very secluded and prestigious village near Layan Beach, where luxury villas with a swimming pool are for sale. Has the lar…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$825,707
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
THE OZONE RESIDENCES PHASE IV Savor the sublime sensation of radiant warmth and unparalleled comfort as you explore our distinctive single-story villas, featuring a carefully curated range of contemporary luxury residences. Revel in the sheer expansiveness and flawless functionality of th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Zenithy Luxe consists of only 9 luxurious villas with a private pool with 3-4 bedrooms in the prestigious Bangtao area on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Our villas offer a unique combination of modern design with the stunning natural beauty of Thailand. High ceilings and an abundance of w…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$885,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the Elite Innovative Collection by Season Luxury Villas Where we elevate luxury living to new heights. Each villa in our collection is a true masterpiece, meticulously designed to offer a legacy of exceptional opulence. Our properties seamlessly blend sophisticated aesthetics w…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Pavara Vhana
Villa Pavara Vhana
Villa Pavara Vhana
Villa Pavara Vhana
Villa Pavara Vhana
Villa Pavara Vhana
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,52M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Teak
Villa The Teak
Villa The Teak
Villa The Teak
Villa The Teak
Villa The Teak
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$867,834
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
With the principles of life, luxury, and longevity at the forefront, each of the Teak’;s twelve pool villas have been designed with the utmost care for those discerning buyers who value sustainability and privacy above all. Set against the lush tropical jungles of Western Phuket, these mo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$967,550
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 329 m²
1 real estate property 1
The new phase of luxurious villas The project is located in one of the most promising in terms of the dynamics of development and demand for the Phuket area, only 5 minutes from the Bang Tao Beach and the rich in the entertainment of the district infrastructure. It was here that the most s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Bougainvillea
Villa Bougainvillea
Villa Bougainvillea
Villa Bougainvillea
Villa Bougainvillea
Villa Bougainvillea
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$724,466
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
ABOUT US Sirisa Property Company Limited founded in 2005 to operate property development business, was established to be a company limited on December 22, 2018. Currently, the company operates property development business selling detached house, condominium, serviced apartment, and luxur…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Balco
Villa Balco
Villa Balco
Villa Balco
Villa Balco
Villa Balco
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$953,088
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
If you are looking for luxury, privacy, privilege and relaxation, all of this and more can be found at The Breeze Villas Phuket. Most importantly, you can invest with confidence with the knowledge that our land is wholly owned by the developer. Join us at the beginning of our journey, enj…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Walai Layan Phase 1
Villa Walai Layan Phase 1
Villa Walai Layan Phase 1
Villa Walai Layan Phase 1
Villa Walai Layan Phase 1
Villa Walai Layan Phase 1
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$842,946
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Walai Layan Villas Phuket, located on the slope of Lyan, is a completely new project that offers modern separate villas with a pool for lovers of calmness who want to live among tropical vegetation. The complex will have 9 stylishly decorated villas with a pool, each with 3 bedrooms and a…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Wynn
Villa The Wynn
Villa The Wynn
Villa The Wynn
Villa The Wynn
Villa The Wynn
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$918,061
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Seamlessly Blending Nature with Contemporary Comfort Our villas epitomise the concept of modern tropical design. Combining aesthetic appeal with functionality, the core ethos is to seamlessly blend the natural beauty of Phuket’;s tropical climate with contemporary living. Recognizing t…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa QAV Residences
Villa QAV Residences
Villa QAV Residences
Villa QAV Residences
Villa QAV Residences
Villa QAV Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$938,184
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 329–552 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new project of modern villas on the Br /> Carefully thought -out dwellings in the Bali style combine a biophilic design that erases the line between the artificial and natural world, strengthening the connection with the surrounding nature. Meanwhile, bioclimatic architectural elements …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Experience luxury living at Naturale Cherng Talay, a visionary project in Phuket’;s prime Cherng Talay. Merging modern tropical aesthetics with international-standard elegance, this sanctuary is meticulously crafted for familial joy. From the inviting saltwater pool to refined kitchen amenit…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
There are 10 private villas on the protected territory, each with an individual pool. The total living area is located in the center of the villa and combines the living room, dining room and the kitchen. Four bedrooms are adjacent from different sides, all the bedrooms have their own bat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Laytin
Villa The Laytin
Villa The Laytin
Villa The Laytin
Villa The Laytin
Villa The Laytin
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Laytin Villa Living in a dream destination in Phuket at Laytin Villa, the high-end residential project nestled on the prime location of Bangtao, enriches your exclusive lifestyle in a tropical island paradise. Professionally built to deliver you the ideal home for a tropical lifest…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,93M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Located only 7 minutes drive from Layan Beach and conveniently close to the dining and shopping hubs of Boat Avenue and Porto Phuket. Punyisa Layan also offers our three signature layout options. The owner’;s experience is one of complete privacy yet just minutes from all the amenities of La…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Dareeya
Villa Dareeya
Villa Dareeya
Villa Dareeya
Villa Dareeya
Villa Dareeya
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$736,230
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Our villas are located in an absolute prime position right on Bangtao Beach Road within walking distance to restaurants, cafes, beach clubs and naturally th magnificent and pristine Bangtao beach. The beautifully designed, oriental-style pool villas are built to the highest specifications…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Villa 8 Season Luxury Rosewood
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,49M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
8 Season Luxury Villas – Season Rosewood is an exclusive collection of four luxurious private residences near the serene Layan Beach on Phuket’;s picturesque west coast. These stunning pool villas offer expansive 4-bedroom layouts, with built-up areas ranging from 568 sqm to 621 sqm, and …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$591,295
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A private pool villa that combines with Thai traditional and modern style. It’;s made for someone who is looking for a simplified residence but exquisite details, and wondering by Thai handicrafts harmoniously decorated in this modern house. Lovely tanned woman represented Alisa’;s style.…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Prime Pano
Villa Prime Pano
Villa Prime Pano
Villa Prime Pano
Villa Prime Pano
Villa Prime Pano
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Площадь проекта 25,600 кв.м. Общее количество вилл: 58 Клубный поселок премиум-класса расположен на живописном склоне, окруженном горными вершинами и тропическими лесами. Благодаря уникальному расположению из каждой виллы открываются фантастические панорамные виды. Потоки горного воздуха…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$584,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Panora Pool Villas –are 38 luxury residences that combines the benefits of villa lifestyle with the unique infrastructure of a large condominium. Panora Villas located within walking distance of gorgeous Surin and Bangtao beaches. The Panora brand itself has become a symbol of successful…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$74,228
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
ANSAYA PHUKET is to be an extension Thai cultural heritage architecture design and intelligence into at the moment of modern and comfortable living. Providing a delightful cultural living quality and identity in both spiritually and physically through time. The idea of harnessing the vent…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,57M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Botanica Montazure is an esteemed villa development situated in the serene locale of Kamala, Phuket, epitomizing luxury amidst nature's embrace. The project showcases 4 to 5-bedroom villas, each spanning 450 to 700 sqm, crafted with modern architecture and opulent finishes. Every villa featu…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Kiara Reserve
Villa Kiara Reserve
Villa Kiara Reserve
Villa Kiara Reserve
Villa Kiara Reserve
Villa Kiara Reserve
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
FIND TROPICAL SPLENDOUR IN AN EXQUISITE ISLAND SANCTUARY AN EXCLUSIVE ISLAND ENCLAVE An exquisite collection of 46 freehold residences on Phuket’s prestigious Layan Bay – managed by Minor Hotels, developed in partnership by Minor International and Kajima. A luxurious island haven in o…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$910,985
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 372 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Luxurious Thai -style villas The project offers an amazing choice of 16 exclusive luxurious villas with a pool. located on spacious land plots, these villas offer from 3 to 4 bedrooms. The project is located in the popular Pasak area. This is a place with a serene and picturesque situat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$418,707
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 225 m²
1 real estate property 1
Modern villas at a reasonable price in the south of the islandThe new project of villas started in one of the most sought-after by investors and residents of the island area - Rawai, in the south of Phuket island. The area has a well-established rich social and commercial infrastructure; the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
225.0
469,997
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$77,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Experience a new standard of luxury with 3 & 5 bedroom Phuket pool villas at Banyan Tree Grand Residences. Situated between a serene lagoon and the white sands of Bang Tao Beach, these waterfront apartments fully embrace the beauty of the surrounding landscapes to create a magnificent reside…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
CONCEPT With inspiration to create the perfect dwelling, incorporating tropical Southeast Asian house design and modern houses from Western countries to form a modern pool villa filled with the warmth of nature and high privacy. Exclusive for only five families. The house is designed f…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$741,114
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Discover the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality at 8 Season Luxury Villas – Autumn, a premier residential development nestled in the serene and sought-after area of Layan, Phuket. These villas redefine modern luxury, offering spacious living in harmony with nature. Soph…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
ENJOY AN EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE The VILLA MAYA is a family compound designed as an immersive yet modern retreat with tropical tone over the golden valued location where is worth for investment and living. Villa Maya is an immersive, modern retreat with a tropical ambiance, nestled in a h…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$952,188
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The exclusive complex of villas against the backdrop of a picturesque lake in the serene region of Jung Tale is a unique combination of calm life in the conditions of urban sophistication. This is not just a house, but a lifestyle connecting the beauty of nature and the usual city comfort. W…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,66M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 529–561 m²
10 real estate properties 10
In the heart of the respectable district of Bang Tao is a new project Poetry Villas - premium villas with swimming pools - an architectural ensemble with a timeless design that emphasizes your personality and status.Each villa in the Poetry Villas complex has its own style and the ability to…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
528.8 – 561.0
2,05M – 2,31M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,26M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Ozone Grand Residences Bangtao project is developed by a successful developer in Phuket and is located in a popular area next to the popular Laguna Phuket complex and close to the sandy Bangtao Beach.The project will consist of 29 pool villas, each decorated with a beautiful mix of moder…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Above Element Villas presents a remarkable collection of new pool villas for sale in the vicinity of Bangtao Beach, Phuket. This exclusive development offers a low density community, ensuring a serene and private living experience. The luxury 3-bedroom pool villas available for sale epitomiz…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,50M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Ozone Luxury Villas, two-story villa comprises of 5 Modern Contemporary private luxury villas features four to five bedrooms with all ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closet, open space living area with full length window and high ceiling providing cooling breeze retreats, large dining & kitch…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$817,622
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
BOTANICA Lakeside II. This beautiful project will be located around a stunning lake, thereby taking your living experience to a next level. This luxurious living experience reflects the essential ideals of BOTANICA Luxury Villas, where design and practicality are harmoniously combined and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$192,251
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach is one of the most prestigious and luxurious places to live in Phuket, Thailand. This residential complex is the perfect combination of modern design, high standards of comfort and first-class amenities.The immediate proximity to the beach and the luxurious l…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Pru Jampa
Villa Botanica Pru Jampa
Villa Botanica Pru Jampa
Villa Botanica Pru Jampa
Villa Botanica Pru Jampa
Villa Botanica Pru Jampa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$584,323
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Nestled near Phuket International Airport, our development offers tranquility and convenience for travelers and investors alike Pru Jampa" is more than a place; it's an enchanting subdistrict celebrated for its tranquil ambiance and rich cultural diversity. Nestled in a peaceful area near…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Prestige
Villa Botanica Prestige
Villa Botanica Prestige
Villa Botanica Prestige
Villa Botanica Prestige
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
The perfect combination of a classic design and prime location Located in the heart of Laguna area Phuket. Following the success of the signature design of the popular Tropical Balinese style. The luxury villas project from Botanica Luxury Villas, in the famous Koke-tanode area, Cherngtal…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Serene Raya
Villa Serene Raya
Villa Serene Raya
Villa Serene Raya
Villa Serene Raya
Villa Serene Raya
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$772,171
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa project located 900 meters from Bang Tao BeachBang Tao Beach is one of Phuket’s longest beaches with a pristine ocean and a luxury resort home to the island’s best restaurants, elite beach clubs and professional golf courses. The project is located on an area of 6048 square meters and …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$517,598
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Gorgeous villas at a hot price in the elite area of ​​the island The new project of Will from a well -established reliable developer started in the most elite area of ​​Phuket - near the Lyan and Bang Tao Beach. In this prestigious area there are many restaurants, golf fields, commercial…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,36M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
The New Legacy Of Sri Panwa Begins Branded Luxury Mixed-Use Residence, Managed By Sri Panwa Phuket, World Renowned Luxurious Hotel & Residences Development For Over 20 Years. Sri Panwa Lagoon offers 3BR, 4BR, 5BR & 6BR pool villa with a built-up area ranging from 565sqm to 572sqm and 3…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$29,691
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$751,188
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Gold Chariot Pool Villa, a contemporary and luxurious pool villas. We are located in a private and quiet area of Cherngtalay, Talang, Phuket. Located in Phuket, 2.4 km from Bang Tao Beach, Gold Chariot Pool Villa has accommodations with a restaurant, free WiFi, a 24-hour front …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$638,987
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with a pool in the most beautiful place Phuket A project located on the shore of a calm beach Tao is one of the most popular real estate in the market. The Bang Tao area is known for well-developed infrastructure-a huge selection of restaurants, supermarkets, boutiques, hospi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,24M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Luxor Vil project in the top location Island Collection is the first innovative project that changes its view of a luxurious life on the island. Lux project includes 9 luxurious villas. Island Collection is located in a very popular Liang, Phuket area. Exclusive location offers comfort…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The project is unique in its scale - Botanica Grand Avenue. Located in a premium location. A multi-format community consisting of luxury villas, condos and extensive infrastructure. The grandiose project, which includes 100 villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 5-8 bathrooms, presented in modern and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Isola 2 – Phuket
Villa Isola 2 – Phuket
Villa Isola 2 – Phuket
Villa Isola 2 – Phuket
Villa Isola 2 – Phuket
Villa Isola 2 – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,18M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 465 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Isola 2 – Phuket is perfect for lovers of luxurious lifestyle who appreciate the combination of elegance and natural harmony. The project is designed for discerning individuals seeking both personal housing and an attractive investment. …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,213
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 37–158 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who it's for: An ideal solution for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Suitable for personal residence as well as lucrative investments. About the location: Villoft Zen Living is located in the prestigious area of Bang Ta…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.4
151,307
Villa
37.4 – 158.3
151,307 – 741,098
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$627,239
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 267–600 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect choice for those craving a luxurious life by the sea, valuing convenience, and looking to invest in prestigious real estate. The project is designed for families, investors, and anyone wanting to escape the daily hustle and bu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,36M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 60–1 590 m²
19 real estate properties 19
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and natural harmony in Phuket. This project will attract discerning buyers and investors who value uniqueness, comfort, and advantageous location. About the location: Located in the pictu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
363,423 – 363,530
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
580,223
Villa
430.0 – 1 590.0
1,53M – 5,74M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Villa Sai Taan Villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,65M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2008
Number of floors 1
Area 256–800 m²
16 real estate properties 16
1500 m to the sea, Ready for move-in About the complex: On a gated and secure territory with Balinese design, immersing you in a relaxing atmosphere, there are renovated villas of 2022-2023. The villas are located in a prestigious area near Laguna and 1.5 km from the beach. The area of the v…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 337 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The perfect choice for discerning individuals who seek a combination of luxury, modern comfort, and a valuable investment in one of Phuket's most prestigious locations. About the location: Located just 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Da…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Villa Alisa Pool Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Perfect for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living or vacation, as well as investors looking for lucrative options in the Phuket real estate market. About the location: Situated in the quiet Pasak area in Cherngtalay, Alisa Pool …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 393 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Marquis Estates is the ideal solution for discerning buyers seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families, investors, and anyone looking for prestigious accommodation at one of the world's best …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Garden Atlas phase 2
Villa Garden Atlas phase 2
Villa Garden Atlas phase 2
Villa Garden Atlas phase 2
Villa Garden Atlas phase 2
Villa Garden Atlas phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 628 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who It's For: This project is designed for those seeking a unique blend of luxury and seclusion on one of Thailand's most beautiful islands. It is ideal for discerning clients looking for premium quality, comfort, and investment appeal. About the Loca…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Maan Tawan
Villa Maan Tawan
Villa Maan Tawan
Villa Maan Tawan
Villa Maan Tawan
Villa Maan Tawan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,59M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2004
Number of floors 3
Area 350–564 m²
8 real estate properties 8
To the sea: 50 meters, Income guarantee: 5%About the complex:We present to your attention premium villas on the first line of Bang Tao beach. This is a small, well-maintained complex of villas on a closed and guarded territory, with an overall atmosphere of privacy created by lush tropical p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
350.0 – 564.0
823,685 – 2,15M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Luxury Villas (phase 5)
Villa Botanica Luxury Villas (phase 5)
Villa Botanica Luxury Villas (phase 5)
Villa Botanica Luxury Villas (phase 5)
Villa Botanica Luxury Villas (phase 5)
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,45M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 1
Area 440–530 m²
3 real estate properties 3
1000 meters to the sea, 6% income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 23 premium villas in the Bang Tao area. There are 6 types of villas available with 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms. Each villa includes a private pool, relaxation area, and garden. Nearby are a local market, supermark…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Laemsingh
Villa Laemsingh
Villa Laemsingh
Villa Laemsingh
Villa Laemsingh
Villa Laemsingh
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$4,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2006
Number of floors 3
Area 500–930 m²
3 real estate properties 3
650 m to the seaAbout the complex:Located near Surin Beach, known for its stunning five-star resorts and restaurants. On a gated and secured territory, there are only 5 spacious villas with pools, gyms, and private gardens. The unique resort style ensures an atmosphere of freshness and abund…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$438,246
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 227–257 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: These villas are perfect for those who value comfort, style, and advanced technology, as well as for families seeking privacy and closeness to nature. About the location: The project is located near Bang Tao Beach on the island of Phuket, pr…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,38M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 525 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury and comfort in a scenic location. Suitable for both family living and investment opportunities. About the location: Located in the prestigious area of Phuket, Bang Tao, on the west coast of the …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Villa Isola Sky Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 939–1 186 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who value a combination of luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. The project is for buyers seeking a unique living and investment experience in Phuket. About the location: Situated in the elite area of Layan Soi 1, …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,924
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 451–571 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: The Teak Forestias project is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in harmony with nature. It is an ideal place for families, those who prefer seclusion, and connoisseurs of contemporary design and comfor…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Laguna Park
Villa Laguna Park
Villa Laguna Park
Villa Laguna Park
Villa Laguna Park
Villa Laguna Park
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$363,588
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2008
Number of floors 3
Area 130–363 m²
43 real estate properties 43
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation for vacation or permanent residence in one of the best areas of Phuket. It is also attractive for investors looking to invest in promising real estate. About the locati…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$757,261
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 329–789 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking the highest level of luxury and comfort in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas. A perfect choice for families and long-term stays, thanks to the ban on short-term rentals. About the location: QAV Residence is s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 333 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning investors valuing a luxurious and tranquil life in the heart of Phuket. About the location: Bougainvillea Villas is located near the picturesque Bang Tao Beach on the west side of Phuket. The excellent lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Villa Cendana Villas Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$948,035
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 586–994 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Perfect for those who want to combine luxury and comfort in a tropical paradise. Suitable for permanent residence, vacation, and investment. About the location: Located near Layan Beach on Phuket's west coast, the project offers access to …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,51M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 432–1 000 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for luxury and comfort living enthusiasts with stunning views in Phuket. Suitable for those seeking profitable investments in a developing region. About the location: Located at Layan Beach, at the northern end of Bangtao Beach o…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Villa Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$623,322
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 431 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The Urban Scapes Layan – Phase 2 project is perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury, seclusion, and convenience. It's the choice for discerning residents and investors who value comfort and nature. Location: Located in the northwest …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,69M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 2
Area 350 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee About the Complex: On the west side of Phuket, there are 32 luxurious private villas in a modern tropical style. The villas have plots ranging from 400 to 1200 sq. m and include 3-4 bedrooms. The complex is equipped with a SmartHome system, private pools wit…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Villa The Teak Phuket – phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,924
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 392–569 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquility, whether looking to live or invest in one of the most beautiful locations in Phuket. This project is for discerning individuals who value comfort, privacy, and eco-friendliness. About the Locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Lakeside II
Villa Botanica Lakeside II
Villa Botanica Lakeside II
Villa Botanica Lakeside II
Villa Botanica Lakeside II
Villa Botanica Lakeside II
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$753,686
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 329–626 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For those who dream of a luxurious holiday or permanent residence in a tropical paradise. The project will be an ideal choice for families and people wishing to invest in prestigious real estate. About the location: Botanica Lakeside II…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Above Element Villa
Villa Above Element Villa
Villa Above Element Villa
Villa Above Element Villa
Villa Above Element Villa
Villa Above Element Villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$956,294
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 370–485 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal For: The Above Element Villa project is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and secluded residence in a picturesque area, as well as for investors looking to invest in high-end real estate in Phuket. Location: Above Element Villa is located near …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Riverhouse Phuket
Villa Riverhouse Phuket
Villa Riverhouse Phuket
Villa Riverhouse Phuket
Villa Riverhouse Phuket
Villa Riverhouse Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$463,775
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 2
Area 228–361 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking modern, eco-friendly housing with advanced technologies. Suitable for both permanent residence and a successful investment thanks to its location and characteristics. About the location: The project is l…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 318–567 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Билеты на Пхукет в подарок!* Кому подходит: Botanica Forestique – идеальный выбор для семей с детьми и инвесторов. Проект отлично подходит как для долгосрочных инвестиций, так и для краткосрочной аренды, благодаря популярности Ченгталай среди туристов. О локации: Расположен в живописном ра…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Regent Villas Pasak – Phase 2
Villa The Regent Villas Pasak – Phase 2
Villa The Regent Villas Pasak – Phase 2
Villa The Regent Villas Pasak – Phase 2
Villa The Regent Villas Pasak – Phase 2
Villa The Regent Villas Pasak – Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$492,753
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 43–342 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: For discerning investors and buyers looking for a combination of luxury, practicality, and profitable investment in Phuket. Ideal for those seeking tranquility and an elite lifestyle. About the location: The Regent Villas Pasak – Phas…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0 – 140.0
126,683 – 440,383
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
331,878
Villa
341.7
555,515 – 575,293
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 547–1 142 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who appreciate a luxurious and serene lifestyle in Phuket. Suitable for both personal living and investment purposes. About the location: Located in the Bang Tao Beach area, Botanica Sky Valley offers an excellent loca…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Laguna Homes
Villa Laguna Homes
Villa Laguna Homes
Villa Laguna Homes
Villa Laguna Homes
Villa Laguna Homes
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,54M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 2
Area 437–1 425 m²
12 real estate properties 12
2000 meters to the sea, Ready to move in, Income Guarantee About the complex: Luxurious villas with an area starting from 400 m², offering exceptional living experiences in a prestigious Phuket area. The panoramic view of the golf courses adds charm to each villa. The number of bedrooms rang…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$808,016
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 360–365 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for connoisseurs of luxurious living, harmony with nature, and investors seeking prestigious properties in Phuket with high income potential. About the location: Surrounded by tropical forests, Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas