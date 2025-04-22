  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$601,858
;
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20248
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2377201
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of LuxPride Phase 4. A complex of modern villas with a swimming pool, located in the heart of Phuket. These villas combine minimalist architecture, elegant cedar roofs and tall picture windows to create a light and airy interior reminiscent of ancient Asian traditions.

Spacious living areas, carefully designed to suit the landscape, provide privacy and tranquility, making the complex an ideal holiday destination for the whole family.

Wallaya Brand is known for its unique projects, where carefully designed spaces blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings. Over the course of 30 projects, the company has developed its own modern style that integrates perfectly with various natural landscapes. Wallaya Brand projects are being developed by Phuket Exclusive Development, a local company based in Phuket specializing in a variety of real estate projects including residential buildings, condominiums, hotels and restaurants. Since 2006, the company has been engaged in the construction of high-quality infrastructure and real estate projects, having accumulated over 18 years of experience in the construction of villas in Phuket and having completed over 30 projects.

Features of the flats

The villas are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 guest toilet, and a private pool.

Advantages

Installment plan:

  • 30% - down payment
  • 50% - during construction
  • 20% - after completion of the project
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Golf club - 7 km
  • School - 3 km
  • Surin Beach - 7 km
  • Layan Beach - 7 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 15 minutes
  • British International School - 12 km
  • Mai Kao Beach - 22 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

