Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
;
8
ID: 23077
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2411808
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The new residence is a first-class low-rise condominium with a unique lagoon, club and co-working space in the heart of Bang Tao.

The project combines modern design with natural aesthetics. The complex includes 3 buildings made of high-quality materials with an emphasis on light and space. Spacious recreation areas such as a lobby, games rooms and a fitness room create an atmosphere of coziness and comfort, contributing to a unique lifestyle in the complex. In total, the project has 511 units with different layouts (from studios to three-bedroom apartments).

The project is an excellent option for both those looking for comfortable housing for permanent residence and for investors.

Advantages
  • The developer is a leading developer in Thailand with a wide portfolio of residential, hotel and investment projects.
  • Convenient location near the beaches and all necessary infrastructure.
  • Low-rise buildings allow you to enjoy modern comfort in combination with nature.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the heart of Bang Tao, just a few minutes away from famous beaches and key attractions. The proximity to such facilities as Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket and Plaza Del Ma makes this area especially attractive. Proximity to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues provides residents with everything they need for a comfortable life.

  • Boat Avenue – 550 m
  • Porto de Phuket – 650 m
  • Plaza Del Ma – 750 m
  • Bangkok Hospital Clinic Bangtao – 2 km
  • Headstart International School (Cherngtalay Campus) – 2.2 km
  • Kajonkiet Cherngtalay School – 2.3 km
  • Bang Tao Beach – 2.5 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

