Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort.
In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blend in with pristine tropical nature. Every day is full of innovations here.
Each apartment is decorated with a spacious balcony, offering breathtaking views.
Features:
Furniture as a gift.Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is located in the respectable northwestern part of the island, close to Layan Beach. There are different points of attraction nearby: from national parks to international educational facilities. The way to several natural landmarks will take less than 30 minutes: Bang Pae and Tonsai Waterfall, as well as Sirinat National Park. Central Festival shopping mall with stores, restaurants and entertainment for the whole family is within walking distance.