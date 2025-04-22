Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort.

In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blend in with pristine tropical nature. Every day is full of innovations here.

Each apartment is decorated with a spacious balcony, offering breathtaking views.

Features:

green areas

lounge, yoga and meditation areas

gardens

several different swimming pools

sports grounds

mini golf course

cafes and restaurants

fitness club

spa center

shops, pharmacy, laundry

kids' club

beauty salon

outdoor working areas and co-working

indoor and outdoor parking

Advantages

Furniture as a gift.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the respectable northwestern part of the island, close to Layan Beach. There are different points of attraction nearby: from national parks to international educational facilities. The way to several natural landmarks will take less than 30 minutes: Bang Pae and Tonsai Waterfall, as well as Sirinat National Park. Central Festival shopping mall with stores, restaurants and entertainment for the whole family is within walking distance.