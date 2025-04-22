  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$81,578
14/04/2025
$81,074
13/04/2025
$81,122
12/04/2025
$80,707
11/04/2025
$81,521
10/04/2025
$80,258
09/04/2025
$81,310
08/04/2025
$81,118
07/04/2025
$81,782
06/04/2025
$81,789
05/04/2025
$81,557
04/04/2025
$82,095
03/04/2025
$83,562
02/04/2025
$83,716
01/04/2025
$83,901
31/03/2025
$83,960
30/03/2025
$83,938
29/03/2025
$84,278
28/03/2025
$84,337
27/03/2025
$84,364
26/03/2025
$84,013
;
11
ID: 25265
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2431049
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort.

In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blend in with pristine tropical nature. Every day is full of innovations here.

Each apartment is decorated with a spacious balcony, offering breathtaking views.

Features:

  • green areas
  • lounge, yoga and meditation areas
  • gardens
  • several different swimming pools
  • sports grounds
  • mini golf course
  • cafes and restaurants
  • fitness club
  • spa center
  • shops, pharmacy, laundry
  • kids' club
  • beauty salon
  • outdoor working areas and co-working
  • indoor and outdoor parking
Advantages

Furniture as a gift.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the respectable northwestern part of the island, close to Layan Beach. There are different points of attraction nearby: from national parks to international educational facilities. The way to several natural landmarks will take less than 30 minutes: Bang Pae and Tonsai Waterfall, as well as Sirinat National Park. Central Festival shopping mall with stores, restaurants and entertainment for the whole family is within walking distance.

  • International kindergarten - 4 km
  • World-famous golf club - 4 km
  • British International School - 18 km
  • Shopping mall - 5 km
  • Layan Beach - 2 km
  • Beach club - 8 km
  • International airport - 15 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

