  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$244,996
24/06/2025
$244,996
23/06/2025
$245,673
22/06/2025
$246,100
21/06/2025
$245,850
20/06/2025
$247,121
19/06/2025
$247,464
18/06/2025
$247,344
17/06/2025
$247,613
15/06/2025
$248,095
14/06/2025
$247,761
13/06/2025
$248,058
12/06/2025
$249,079
11/06/2025
$248,931
10/06/2025
$248,810
08/06/2025
$249,292
07/06/2025
$248,290
06/06/2025
$249,645
05/06/2025
$250,202
04/06/2025
$249,385
03/06/2025
$248,606
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23087
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2412811
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features:

  • 5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' pool
  • jogging track
  • golf simulator
  • tennis court
  • gym
  • sauna and steam bath
  • co-working area
  • meeting room
  • pet park
  • restaurant and a cafe
  • outdoor cinema
  • lobby
Extra opportunities

The unique Renter Friendly concept provides full service for owners and renters:

  • Guest check-in and check-out
  • Concierge service
  • Change of bed linen and pillowcases
  • Room cleaning
  • Provision of necessary accessories (shampoo, soap, personal care products)
  • Drinking water
  • Payment of utilities (paid by the owner)
  • Maintenance and routine repairs (paid by the owner)
  • Management of the owner's account (accounting for all expenses and withholding from income)
  • Repair and interior renovation (paid by the owner)

Rental management will be carried out by one of the partner companies specializing in providing these services.

Advantages
  • Reliable developer - on the Thai market since 2010
  • Beaches within walking distance
  • Pet friendly
Location and nearby infrastructure

Layan - Bangtao, Phuket is a prime location offering a mix of nature, lifestyle, and convenience. It's close to Phuket International Airport and surrounded by beautiful beaches like Layan, Nai Thon, and Bang Tao. Nearby, you'll find top shopping spots like Porto de Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Catch Beach Club. For activities, enjoy Laguna Golf Club, Blue Tree Phuket, and nearby elephant sanctuaries. Education and health are well-covered with international schools and wellness centers.

Beaches

  • Bang Tao and Laguna Beach – 6 minutes away

Elite schools

  • UWC and Headstart – 10 minutes away

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$146,836
Residential complex LA FELICE VILLA
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$388,224
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$456,305
Residential complex Sathorn Prime
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$231,988
Residential complex WHIZDOM THE FORESTIAS
Ban Prem Ruethai, Thailand
from
$153,613
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$244,996
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$105,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 24–35 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investments in construction and short-term rentals. The shortage of condominiums and small-sized studios in the Karon area makes this project highly sought after. About the location: The project is located in the K…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex on the lagoon shore near Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,45M
These stunning new condos and penthouses with their own private rooftop pools are located in two adjacent blocks separated by a picturesque canal and connected by pedestrian bridges. Each building is five storeys high and features 237 apartments, with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$207,666
The project is located in a favourable resort location. It is a seven storey building overlooking a tranquil lagoon with 1-2 bedroom apartments. The building is part of a large complex with shopping centres, golf club, park, health centres, event venues, hotels, bars and restaurants. Each ap…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications