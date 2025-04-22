Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features:
The unique Renter Friendly concept provides full service for owners and renters:
Rental management will be carried out by one of the partner companies specializing in providing these services.Advantages
Layan - Bangtao, Phuket is a prime location offering a mix of nature, lifestyle, and convenience. It's close to Phuket International Airport and surrounded by beautiful beaches like Layan, Nai Thon, and Bang Tao. Nearby, you'll find top shopping spots like Porto de Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Catch Beach Club. For activities, enjoy Laguna Golf Club, Blue Tree Phuket, and nearby elephant sanctuaries. Education and health are well-covered with international schools and wellness centers.
Beaches
Elite schools