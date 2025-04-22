Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features:

5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' pool

jogging track

golf simulator

tennis court

gym

sauna and steam bath

co-working area

meeting room

pet park

restaurant and a cafe

outdoor cinema

lobby

Extra opportunities

The unique Renter Friendly concept provides full service for owners and renters:

Guest check-in and check-out

Concierge service

Change of bed linen and pillowcases

Room cleaning

Provision of necessary accessories (shampoo, soap, personal care products)

Drinking water

Payment of utilities (paid by the owner)

Maintenance and routine repairs (paid by the owner)

Management of the owner's account (accounting for all expenses and withholding from income)

Repair and interior renovation (paid by the owner)

Rental management will be carried out by one of the partner companies specializing in providing these services.

Reliable developer - on the Thai market since 2010

Beaches within walking distance

Pet friendly

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Layan - Bangtao, Phuket is a prime location offering a mix of nature, lifestyle, and convenience. It's close to Phuket International Airport and surrounded by beautiful beaches like Layan, Nai Thon, and Bang Tao. Nearby, you'll find top shopping spots like Porto de Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Catch Beach Club. For activities, enjoy Laguna Golf Club, Blue Tree Phuket, and nearby elephant sanctuaries. Education and health are well-covered with international schools and wellness centers.

Beaches

Bang Tao and Laguna Beach – 6 minutes away

Elite schools