Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and lounge areas close to a shopping mall, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Kiara Reserve is a luxury branded residential development comprising pool villas and apartments in Layan Bay – a resort, residential and leisure complex on the north-west coast of Phuket. The residence is on the ocean-facing hillside and has a large plot of land.
Facilities
swimming pool
fi…
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao
The new project is located between the two most beloved beaches of the central part of the island - Surin and Bang Tao in the shadow of the tropical vegetation of Phuket.
The developer offers a rich selection of planning solutions with a unique mo…
The complex is a carefully designed collection of modern luxury villas.
Each villa has:
garage
swimming pool
terraces
garden
The complex infrastructure:
clubhouse
lounge area
cafe
fitness center
swimming pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
Laguna Golf Course - 1 km
Boat Avenue shop…