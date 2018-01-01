  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,09M
;
20
About the complex

25 villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 926 - 2465 m2 and built-up size starts from 625 m2. All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design. The stunning 360° panoramic mountain view from each villa is absolutely breath-taking and incomparable.Surrounded by lush hills and beautifully landscaped, this paradise is within easy access to a vibrant and cosmopolitan community.

Advantages

All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer.

Flexible payment plan.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located along the north end of Phuket, Layan Beach is a tropical getaway that’s perfect for visitors who are looking for peace and quiet. Located just north of Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach promises spectacular views, crystalline waters, and a peaceful atmosphere.

  • Layan beach - 7 min
  • Bangtao beach - 13 min
  • Nai Thon beach - 15 min
  • Surin beach - 25 min
  • Blue Tree lagoon - 20 min
  • Phuket nature elephant reserve - 20 min
  • Laguna golf - 10 min
  • Porto De Phuket - 12 min
  • Boat avenue - 10 min
  • Central Phuket - 35 min
  • Thalang hospital - 15 min
  • Bangkok hospital - 40 min
  • Phuket international airport - 25 min
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

