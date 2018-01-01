Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

25 villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 926 - 2465 m2 and built-up size starts from 625 m2. All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design. The stunning 360° panoramic mountain view from each villa is absolutely breath-taking and incomparable.Surrounded by lush hills and beautifully landscaped, this paradise is within easy access to a vibrant and cosmopolitan community.

Advantages

All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer.

Flexible payment plan.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located along the north end of Phuket, Layan Beach is a tropical getaway that’s perfect for visitors who are looking for peace and quiet. Located just north of Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach promises spectacular views, crystalline waters, and a peaceful atmosphere.