  Residential complex New complex of premium villas a few minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of premium villas a few minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
14
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20967
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2387088
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Manik Meadows is a new complex of premium villas in Cherngtalay area, by Bang Tao Bay in western Phuket, close to all necessary infrastructure and beaches.

Features

  • Family-friendly layout with front and backyard
  • Mountain views from each villa
  • Located at the end of a no-through road, very quiet
  • Sauna
  • Yoga
  • Equestrian Center
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobe
  • Kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • HeadStart School - 3 km
  • Blue Tree Phuket - 3.3 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 4.5 km
  • Boat Avenue - 5.1 km
  • British International School - 5.5 km
  • Robinsons Shopping Center - 4.7 km
  • Central Phuket - 10 km
  • Surin Beach - 10.3 km
  • Patong Beach - 13.6 km
  • Kata Beach - 14.2 km
  • Kamala Beach - 16.8 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

