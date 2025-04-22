Residential complex New complex of premium villas a few minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Manik Meadows is a new complex of premium villas in Cherngtalay area, by Bang Tao Bay in western Phuket, close to all necessary infrastructure and beaches.

Features

Family-friendly layout with front and backyard

Mountain views from each villa

Located at the end of a no-through road, very quiet

Sauna

Yoga

Equestrian Center

Air conditioning

Built-in wardrobe

Kitchen

HeadStart School - 3 km

Blue Tree Phuket - 3.3 km

Bang Tao Beach - 4.5 km

Boat Avenue - 5.1 km

British International School - 5.5 km

Robinsons Shopping Center - 4.7 km

Central Phuket - 10 km

Surin Beach - 10.3 km

Patong Beach - 13.6 km

Kata Beach - 14.2 km

Kamala Beach - 16.8 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure