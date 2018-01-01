Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €141,904

Completion date: 2023

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Wyndham La Vita is a fully prepared 5-star hotel, as well as a residential complex in the southern part of the island, consisting of 8-7-story buildings and a separate lobby. All buildings are located on a hill, which allows the complex to be the highest residential point in this part of the island and have a beautiful view of the sea. The complex is made with an architectural design in a modern tropical style. The complex has a well-organized 5-star service that allows tenants to enjoy luxury and offers a variety of apartments. The highlight of the project is a communal pool built in the form of a lagoon, creating a shadow, calm and secluded atmosphere! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLACEMENT: Wyndham La Vita is located at 99/99 Moo 2, Rawai, Meuang, Phuket, in one of the most popular and beloved tourist and local residents areas. Near the sea and all tourist places: shops, restaurants, 3 beaches, observation platforms, a fish market with fresh seafood, a children's entertainment center, a walking promenade, a lake, a sports ground, etc. The beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui are within walking distance. PLUSES OF LCD: - Roof pool - Children's pool - Fitness center - spa - Lobby / Recipient - Playground - Business center - Restaurant - Dumb for tanning - Office of the management company in the residence - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Free Wi-Fi - Garden Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!