  2. Thailand
  3. Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand

Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€143,941
About the complex

The residence features views of the sea and the mountains, swimming pools and a waterfall, a cafe, a bar and a restaurant, gardens, a fitness center, an underground parking, a spa center and a sauna, around-the-clock security.

Advantages

Guaranteed income of 5%.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Water park - 15 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • Laguna Golf Club - 10 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 3 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 3 minutes
  • Beach club - 5 minutes
  • Bar - 2 minutes
  • Restaurant - 2 minutes
Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€320,800
Residential complex Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€72,271
Residential complex RAWAYANA Ravayana
Phuket, Thailand
from
€132,021
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€757,895
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,446
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
€143,941
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
€60,034
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sisaran
The 5th project by Sisaran of Bang Saray is an ECO Friendly luxury condo featuring 262 units. Featuring over 15 facilites for residents and an array of 5 star serviecs this development will set a new benchmark for Bang Saray.
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Phuket, Thailand
from
€141,904
Completion date: 2023
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         Wyndham La Vita is a fully prepared 5-star hotel, as well as a residential complex in the southern part of the island, consisting of 8-7-story buildings and a separate lobby. All buildings are located on a hill, which allows the complex to be the highest residential point in this part of the island and have a beautiful view of the sea. The complex is made with an architectural design in a modern tropical style. The complex has a well-organized 5-star service that allows tenants to enjoy luxury and offers a variety of apartments. The highlight of the project is a communal pool built in the form of a lagoon, creating a shadow, calm and secluded atmosphere! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLACEMENT: Wyndham La Vita is located at 99/99 Moo 2, Rawai, Meuang, Phuket, in one of the most popular and beloved tourist and local residents areas. Near the sea and all tourist places: shops, restaurants, 3 beaches, observation platforms, a fish market with fresh seafood, a children's entertainment center, a walking promenade, a lake, a sports ground, etc. The beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui are within walking distance. PLUSES OF LCD: - Roof pool - Children's pool - Fitness center - spa - Lobby / Recipient - Playground - Business center - Restaurant - Dumb for tanning - Office of the management company in the residence - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Free Wi-Fi - Garden Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,41M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house includes 3 or 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a large living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen, staff rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
