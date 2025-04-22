Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex is in the heart of Phuket's tranquil paradise, where the sun, the sand and the sea weave together in a stunning serene setting. Discover spaces to adore and suit every style, with private and communal areas transformed by a sense of vibrant community and boundless amenities, as new passions truly come to life.

Features:

lobby

fully equipped fitness center

swimming pool and hot tub

gardens and lounge areas

co-working center

community co-kitchen

pet park

vegetable farm

24-hour security and video surveillance

50% parking

Pet friendly complex - several floors allocated

Dedicated sidewalks for pedestrians created

Design adapted for people with disabilities and for children

Solar panels and charging stations for electric cars installed

Extra opportunitiesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Moments away from an extensive array of amenities including Porto de Phuket, Villa Market, Boat Avenue Market.

Just 8 minutes from Bang Tao Beach, surrounded by lifestyle destinations including Laguna Golf Club and Blue Tree Phuket only 10 minutes away.

A convenient 7-minute journey to both Kajonkiet International School at Cherngtalay and HeadStart International School.

Only 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport