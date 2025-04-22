  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
5
ID: 24885
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The complex is in the heart of Phuket's tranquil paradise, where the sun, the sand and the sea weave together in a stunning serene setting. Discover spaces to adore and suit every style, with private and communal areas transformed by a sense of vibrant community and boundless amenities, as new passions truly come to life.

Features:

  • lobby
  • fully equipped fitness center
  • swimming pool and hot tub
  • gardens and lounge areas
  • co-working center
  • community co-kitchen
  • pet park
  • vegetable farm
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance
  • 50% parking
  • Pet friendly complex - several floors allocated
  • Dedicated sidewalks for pedestrians created
  • Design adapted for people with disabilities and for children
  • Solar panels and charging stations for electric cars installed
Location and nearby infrastructure

Moments away from an extensive array of amenities including Porto de Phuket, Villa Market, Boat Avenue Market.

Just 8 minutes from Bang Tao Beach, surrounded by lifestyle destinations including Laguna Golf Club and Blue Tree Phuket only 10 minutes away.

A convenient 7-minute journey to both Kajonkiet International School at Cherngtalay and HeadStart International School.

Only 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Ask all your questions
