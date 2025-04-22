Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and lounge areas, 8 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex is in the heart of Phuket's tranquil paradise, where the sun, the sand and the sea weave together in a stunning serene setting. Discover spaces to adore and suit every style, with private and communal areas transformed by a sense of vibrant community and boundless amenities, as new passions truly come to life.
Features:
Moments away from an extensive array of amenities including Porto de Phuket, Villa Market, Boat Avenue Market.
Just 8 minutes from Bang Tao Beach, surrounded by lifestyle destinations including Laguna Golf Club and Blue Tree Phuket only 10 minutes away.
A convenient 7-minute journey to both Kajonkiet International School at Cherngtalay and HeadStart International School.
Only 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport