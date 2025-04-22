Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools on the first sea line, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Выгодные инвестиции! Доход от 5%!
Прекрасно подходит как для постоянного проживания, так и для сдачи в аренду!
Дом сдан! Готов к заселению!
NUE SRINAKARIN - потрясающий опыт жизни в сообществе, который сочетается с восхитительным образом жизни в стиле ньюйоркцев, чтобы вы никогда не…
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Etherhome Seaview Condo is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Suitable for families, couples, or solo travelers looking for their own spot in the sun.
About the location:
The project is located…
The complex consists of 19 two-storey villas with 3-4 bedrooms. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood. An international school is just 10 minutes away