Spacious modern apartments near the beaches, surrounded by beautiful nature, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Comfortable residential complex surrounded by tropical forests and protected nature areas suitable for both personal residence and rental programme.

The philosophy of the project is to use sustainable materials, optimise space and conserve natural resources.

Rental programme with a 70/30 net profit split between the owner and the management company. An investor can live and rent apartment for any period of time, without seasonal restrictions. To join the programme, you need to purchase a furniture package from the developer.

Interest-free instalments are available until the end of construction.

Features of the flats

The project includes standard and two-storey apartments and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms.

The ground floor units have unique features: each has its own private terrace where you can enjoy the tranquillity of nature, as well as direct access to the swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Layan Beach area is an extension of Bang Tao Beach in north-west Phuket and is close to two other beaches, Bang Tao and Banana Beach. It is surrounded by rainforests and protected nature areas.