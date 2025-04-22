Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

The entrance creates a boutique hotel feel, with a reception desk (for reception and concierge) and a welcoming lounge area. During the day, the lobby transforms from a place to make an important call and have a coffee, to a meeting place in the evening. Adjacent to the lobby are multifunctional areas where you can hold meetings, watch movies, and book tickets for private events.

Each apartment is a true resort home with sophisticated design. Inviting entrances and thoughtful combinations of indoor and outdoor spaces provide a private retreat and an elegant stage for entertaining.

Extra opportunities

Complex infrastructure:

lobby

game area

theater hall

multipurpose hall

fitness hall

25 m swimming pool

small relaxation pool

sauna

territory for pets

Services on request:

cleaning

laundry

meals in the room

private events

personal trainer

therapist

child care

seminars

floors - porcelain stoneware and tiles

Toto plumbing

Daikin air conditioners

ceilings 2.4 - 2.75 m

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is located in one of the most popular areas in Phuket. Its proximity to shopping, dining and other entertainment centers is reminiscent of Bangkok's Thonglor area, which is located on the shores of the Andaman Sea. You will be just a stone's throw away from everything you want to do, see and experience. This not only makes this area one of the most attractive places to live in Phuket, but also makes Bang Tao an epicenter of investment interest.