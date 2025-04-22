  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
;
20
ID: 22360
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397196
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The entrance creates a boutique hotel feel, with a reception desk (for reception and concierge) and a welcoming lounge area. During the day, the lobby transforms from a place to make an important call and have a coffee, to a meeting place in the evening. Adjacent to the lobby are multifunctional areas where you can hold meetings, watch movies, and book tickets for private events.

Each apartment is a true resort home with sophisticated design. Inviting entrances and thoughtful combinations of indoor and outdoor spaces provide a private retreat and an elegant stage for entertaining.

Extra opportunities

Complex infrastructure:

  • lobby
  • game area
  • theater hall
  • multipurpose hall
  • fitness hall
  • 25 m swimming pool
  • small relaxation pool
  • sauna
  • territory for pets

Services on request:

  • cleaning
  • laundry
  • meals in the room
  • private events
  • personal trainer
  • therapist
  • child care
  • seminars
  • floors - porcelain stoneware and tiles
  • Toto plumbing
  • Daikin air conditioners
  • ceilings 2.4 - 2.75 m
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is located in one of the most popular areas in Phuket. Its proximity to shopping, dining and other entertainment centers is reminiscent of Bangkok's Thonglor area, which is located on the shores of the Andaman Sea. You will be just a stone's throw away from everything you want to do, see and experience. This not only makes this area one of the most attractive places to live in Phuket, but also makes Bang Tao an epicenter of investment interest.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

