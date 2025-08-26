  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$135,800
9
ID: 28077
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A new condominium on Bang Tao Beach from one of Thailand's largest developers.

The complex consists of three eight-story buildings with a total of 545 apartments.

The excellent location and project concept make it an excellent option for living or renting.

The apartments feature stylish designs and well-thought-out layouts with spacious terraces.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 400 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 50 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q3 2026.

Facilities:

  • Lobby
  • Swimming pool
  • Rooftop lounge
  • Gym
  • And much more

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

