  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€122,108
About the complex

Apartment complex overlooking the pools and tropical garden. Located in the heart of Phuket, just 850 metres from Catch Beach Club. The exclusive complex is characterised by the elegance of design and the tranquility of nature.

Each apartment has 1-2 bedrooms, living/dining room, separate kitchen, 1-2 bathrooms, and balcony.

Payment plan:

  • Booking - 200 thousand baht
  • After contract signing - 35%
  • During construction - 55%
  • After completion - 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao is one of the most sought-after holiday areas in Phuket. The main tourist street, Boat Avenue, is a short drive away.

The Bang Tao area is one of the most famous and active in Phuket. And it is not only the beauty of the beach of the same name, but also the fact that it is there that new hotels and residential complexes are being built, where at the initial stage of sales you can get attractive offers from developers. Plus, new housing is a modern level of comfort, which is important both for life and for recreation.

Not far from the complex there are schools (Phuket International Academy, British International School, HeadStart), shopping centres (Tasco Lotus Cherng Talay, Boat Avenue Villa Market, Porto de Phuket, Laguna Phuket Avenue), Thalang Hospital and Bangkok Hospital, as well as the beaches of Bang Tao, Surin, and Kamala.

Phuket, Thailand

