Residential complex New low-rise residence with roof-top swimming pools and lounge areas in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

A new concept in eco-friendly living, with minimalist-chic design in lush gardens, set within Asia’s finest integrated resort. The latest generation of Laguna Lakeside Residences is ideally located by the entrance to the exclusive Laguna Phuket community, in a tree-lined enclave that’s just a short stroll to the popular lifestyle, dining and retail precincts. Laguna Lakeside Residences are a refreshing new-look addition to the award-winning resort complex and your key to an ideal sustainable lifestyle close to nature and Phuket’s best beach.

Instalments - 80/20.

Built-in wardrobes

Kitchen cabinets

Built-in appliances

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Ideally situated close to Phuket’s upgraded international airport with easy connectivity to many key cities around the world, Laguna Lakeside Residences are located in a prime location within Laguna Phuket, which is on a three-kilometre-long stretch of Bang Tao Beach on the island’s spectacular sunset coast. In addition to a choice of luxurious spas, five-star resorts, the 18-hole Laguna Phuket golf course, varied water sports and leisure activities within Laguna Phuket, owners are also well placed to make the most of lifestyle attractions nearby such as the Boat Avenue and Central Porto de Phuket retail and dining districts.