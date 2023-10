Phuket, Thailand

from €140,681

Cassia is an amazing condominium located 500 meters from the ocean, in the heart of the vast closed territory of Laguna Phuket. The complex is located at: Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang Laguna Phuket, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project is surrounded by nature, beaches, mountains and lakes, which allows all residents to experience 5-star amenities and excellent service. The complex offers 193 apartments on 7 floors and includes modern elite condominiums with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The apartments are fully furnished. Living room and dining room open plan, which makes the room more spacious. The small kitchen is fully equipped to make your daily cooking easier and more comfortable. The balcony offers stunning views of the pool, the lake. More importantly, there is a private beach with sun loungers. Cassia is the third brand of the Banyan Tree Group, operating at the international level and offering first-class living conditions and lifestyle. The infrastructure includes several world-class golf courses, a golf club, a horse club, tennis courts, gyms and spa centers, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, and clothing boutiques. A couple of minutes from the complex is the famous Xana Beach Club. There is everything for a comfortable stay and an unforgettable pastime. EASY: - Cable TV - Concierge service - Kovorking - Fitness - Garden - Jacuzzi - Running track - lobby - Meeting room - Parking - Restaurant - Security 24/7 - Shop - Pool - Tennis court