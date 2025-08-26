  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$115,000
11
ID: 28099
Last update: 24/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The modern Sun Hills Layan Phuket complex is located just 1,200 meters from the popular Layan Beach in Bang Tao, making it an excellent investment opportunity and comfortable living.

The complex, comprising six 7-story buildings, offers a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and home comforts surrounded by nature. Its functionality and stunning landscape create the perfect setting for your vacation and island living.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1, 2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 70 m²

✅Capitalization growth up to 40%
✅Expected yield up to 15% per annum

Income: Actual rental income (international hotel operator)

Price includes: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

Down payment: 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold

Amenities:

  • Large swimming pool with a bridge and bar
  • 3 rooftop infinity pools
  • Children's pool
  • Rooftop
  • Sunset viewing platforms
  • Fitness club
  • Yoga and dance studio
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Kids' club
  • Restaurants
  • Mini market
  • Underground parking
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand







