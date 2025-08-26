  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Residential complex The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$136,000
8
ID: 28076
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living.

The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are inspired by oceanic forms and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 3
  • Living area: 30 m² - 148 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Wellness spa and hydrotherapy
  • Pools with waterfalls and jacuzzis
  • Gyms
  • Kids' clubs
  • Lounge areas
  • Over 59 unique relaxation areas and amenities
  • And much more

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Realting.com
Go
