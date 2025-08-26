  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.

Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,965
17
ID: 28854
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years, more than 80% / 30%.

  • Payback period from 5 to 7 years
  • Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years
  • Expected return up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and recreation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

