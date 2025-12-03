  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE

Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$194,002
;
15
ID: 33040
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Русский Русский

Investment facility! Revenue from 7%!
Installment!
Furniture is included in the price!
Beautiful view of the sea!
AYANA Heights is surrounded by national parks and tropical vegetation, near the famous Bang Tao Beach. It is a secluded paradise with easy access to all city amenities.
Facilities: 3 swimming pools and waterfall, coworking library, children's playground, children's room, fitness studio, sauna, lobby.
Location:
- Layan Beach, 3 minutes.
- Laguna Phuket, 5 minutes;
- Laguna golf course, 5 minutes;
- Boat Avenue, 10 minutes.
- Porto de Phuket, 10 minutes.
* The cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

