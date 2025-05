The first-class residential complex will consist of 2 buildings with 24 shops and a large swimming pool, all surrounded by tropical greenery. The complex will also have a spa, lobby, gym, cinema, and games room. Security will be available 24 hours a day.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is in a stunning location just 550 m from Surin Beach and 750 m from Bang Tao Beach. The nearest supermarket is 7 minutes away, the hospital is 10 minutes away, and the school is 12 minutes away.