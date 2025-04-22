Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Creating a closeness to nature, the single-storey pool villas have expansive spaces that flow freely from the courtyard to the spacious bedrooms and open onto the pool terrace with breathtaking lake views. The sloping roofs are artfully designed to allow natural light to flood in and elevate the sophisticated interior. The landscape design is in harmony with the green beauty of the area.

Residents will have access to excellent infrastructure - an adventure park, sports and water complexes, and their own beach club.

You can purchase a complete furniture package for 115,000 euros.

installments up to 5 years

free golf club membership

discounts and privileges in the Banyan Tree network around the world

professional property management team

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Located in Phuket, far from the gray everyday life of the city, the green reserve creates conditions for solitude, rest, relaxation and a serene life full of bliss.