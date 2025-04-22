  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools right by the water in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
$2,16M
6
ID: 20200
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2384097
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Creating a closeness to nature, the single-storey pool villas have expansive spaces that flow freely from the courtyard to the spacious bedrooms and open onto the pool terrace with breathtaking lake views. The sloping roofs are artfully designed to allow natural light to flood in and elevate the sophisticated interior. The landscape design is in harmony with the green beauty of the area.

Residents will have access to excellent infrastructure - an adventure park, sports and water complexes, and their own beach club.

You can purchase a complete furniture package for 115,000 euros.

Advantages
  • installments up to 5 years
  • free golf club membership
  • discounts and privileges in the Banyan Tree network around the world
  • professional property management team
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Phuket, far from the gray everyday life of the city, the green reserve creates conditions for solitude, rest, relaxation and a serene life full of bliss.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Back
