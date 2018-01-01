Residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €860,200

The condominium is distinguished by its privacy, there are only 27 apartments in the complex, grouped into 3 buildings. The condominium is surrounded by lush tropical greenery, and the complex also features a large communal swimming pool 26 meters long with a spacious terrace for sunbathing. Stunning views of the beaches of Bang Tao and Surin are a distinctive feature of the project. The complex is located on a hill, so each apartment offers stunning views of the Andaman Sea. Features of the flats The uniqueness of the layouts lies in the fact that all apartments, except for studios, have their own pools and large terraces. Apartments have from one to five bedrooms. Advantages Reliable developer with an impeccable reputation. The apartments are suitable for permanent residence and rental. Terms of payment: 5% upon reservation 70% upon signing of the Contract 20% upon completion of construction 5% upon transfer of ownership Location and nearby infrastructure The complex cascades on a hillside just 700 meters from the Andaman Sea coast. Surin is Phuket's hub of style living, with an abundance of luxury accommodations, fast-growing infrastructure, and a plethora of restaurants, cafes, shops and spas. Nearby are the Phuket Millionaires Mile, the Laguna Phuket resort complex with a world-class golf club, supermarkets with a huge range of imported products.