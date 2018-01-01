Residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

We offer luxury apartments and penthouses with a view of the sea.
The residence features an ocean view club, co-working areas, shops and a mall, parks, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds.
Completion - May, 2029.
Advantages
15% discount in case of full payment
Guaranteed yield of 5% for 3 years for "premium" apartments, 7% for 5 years for "luxury" apartments (payments start from the next year after full payment).
Installments are available in 5 stages until February 2027 according to the scheme 35/20/20/15/10%
Location and nearby infrastructure
Layan Beach - 3 minutes drive
Airport - 24 minutes
We offer spacious villas and townhouses.
Each house has a private garden, where a swimming pool can be built.
The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
The condominium is distinguished by its privacy, there are only 27 apartments in the complex, grouped into 3 buildings. The condominium is surrounded by lush tropical greenery, and the complex also features a large communal swimming pool 26 meters long with a spacious terrace for sunbathing. Stunning views of the beaches of Bang Tao and Surin are a distinctive feature of the project. The complex is located on a hill, so each apartment offers stunning views of the Andaman Sea.
Features of the flats
The uniqueness of the layouts lies in the fact that all apartments, except for studios, have their own pools and large terraces. Apartments have from one to five bedrooms.
Advantages
Reliable developer with an impeccable reputation.
The apartments are suitable for permanent residence and rental.
Terms of payment:
5% upon reservation
70% upon signing of the Contract
20% upon completion of construction
5% upon transfer of ownership
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex cascades on a hillside just 700 meters from the Andaman Sea coast.
Surin is Phuket's hub of style living, with an abundance of luxury accommodations, fast-growing infrastructure, and a plethora of restaurants, cafes, shops and spas. Nearby are the Phuket Millionaires Mile, the Laguna Phuket resort complex with a world-class golf club, supermarkets with a huge range of imported products.