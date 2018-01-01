  1. Realting.com
Residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€276,242
;
10
About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces.

The residence features swimming pools, green areas and lounge areas, around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 5 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 10 minutes
  • Nai Thon Beach - 13 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 15 minutes
  • Golf club - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 13 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Residence with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€276,242
