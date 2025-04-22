Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
ID: 26341
In CRM: 2458700
Last update: 10/06/2025

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The project consists of 6 exclusive private luxury residences.

Features:

  • parking
  • electric gate
  • outdoor living area and pool deck
  • swimming pool
  • sala
  • Porto de Phuket - 2.5 km
  • Boat Avenue - 2.5 km
  • Supermarket - 2.5 km
  • Blue Tree Water Park - 3.2 km
  • School - 3.5 km
  • Laguna Phuket - 4.2 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 4.4 km
  • Laguna Golf Course - 5.4 km
  • Surin Beach - 6.8 km
  • International school - 9.4 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 13.7 km
  • International hospital - 21 km
  • Phuket town - 22.5 km

Choeng Thale, Thailand

