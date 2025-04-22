Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Discover the residence, where luxury harmonizes with nature. Find peace surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and the serene Bang Niew Dam Reservoir. Inhale the freshest air with top-notch air quality.
Live in modern spaces designed for comfort, including indoor and outdoor areas. Experien…
We offer spacious tropical villas with a panoramic view of the sea, large terraces, swimming pools.
The developer has won "Best Pool Villa Boutique Design Phuket" award at Dot Property Thailand Awards for this project.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium windows
Kitchen applian…
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district.
The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace.
The loc…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com