  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€120,560
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex is surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil atmosphere. The project includes apartments with access to the pool, family lofts with swimming pools or spacious villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms and swimming pools. A special feature is the terraces in the apartments have a Japanese garden in the style of ZEN.

Each house has a high-quality Italian kitchen and Japanese furniture.

Guaranteed yield of 6% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Not only is the project close to all amenities, but it is also surrounded by a host of 4 and 5-star hotels, beaches, golf courses and luxury luxury homes. Layan and Bang Tao beaches are only a short walk away, while Surin and Knighton beaches are a little further.

  • Airport: 20 mins.
  • Boat Avenue: 5 mins (shops, famous restaurants, spas, beauty salons)
  • Porto de Phuket Mall: 5 mins
  • Blue Tree Waterpark: 12 min
  • Famous Clubs: 6-12 mins ( Catch Club, Layan Beach Lodge, Xana Beach Club)
  • International schools: 10-25 min ( UWC, BIS, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€872,863
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€143,941
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Phuket, Thailand
from
€87,759
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€699,063
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€95,817
You are viewing
Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€120,560
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€732,380
Agency: TRANIO
The modern complex offers two-storey villas with swimming pools, gardens and parking lots of various types. You can purchase a furniture package from 2 to 2,75 million baht, depending on the type of villa. Next to the complex, the developer is building an international school with a swimming pool, football and basketball fields. Advantages The developer company offers a convenient property management program. Flexible payment system: 2% — reservation 33% — upon signing the contract within a month 60% — during construction (4 payments of 15%) 5% — upon transfer of the villa to the owner Location and nearby infrastructure International school — 1 minute Large shopping center — 6 minutes Phuket port — 10 minutes International airport — 25 minutes Hospital — 29 minutes Patong beach — 30 minutes Big Buddha — 30 minutes
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€73,366
Area 33–77 m²
2 properties 2
Luxurious 5 star life on Wongamat beach in tropical style This luxurious condominium from the experienced developer of the Global Top Group consists of 188 modern apartments in a charming tropical area. Exotic theme is continued in the design of stunning lobby, lush and picturesque gardens and elegant patterns.  The City Garden Tropicana building consists of eight floors with modern apartments with one and two bedrooms, ranging from 23 to 79 square meters. All apartments are partially furnished, including fully equipped European kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning and luxurious built-in furniture. City Garden Tropicana boasts many features: a modern, fully equipped fitness center; as well as a sauna and steam room for your comfort and relaxation. Three swimming pools - one of which is 55 meters in length; Jacuzzi; and free Wi-Fi internet access On the roof of an eight-story building there is a large garden terrace with magnificent views of the sea, beach and the Temple of Truth. It is also worth noting professional round-the-clock security, a video surveillance system, a key with a code and spacious car parking.  Project Infrastructure: Three swimming pools ( 55.40 and 30 meters )  Sauna  Wig  Fitness center  Playground  Roof terrace  Car parking  Safety and security: 24 hour security Card access system CCTV cameras Fire escape Fire alarm Smoke detectors Fire extinguishing system
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€113,604
Completion date: 2024
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunning views of the Andaman Sea. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai, 15 minutes from the beaches of Kata and Karon and within walking distance to the entire tourist infrastructure! The condominium consists of 7-storey buildings with 60 apartments made in a modern design. The apartments have tablets with which you can manage the climate, lighting and safety of the apartment. The price of the apartments includes a package of furniture and appliances. This is a unique project, with a well-developed infrastructure around, which will make your stay as comfortable as possible! FEED: - Roof terrace - Bar - Endless pool with sea view - Kovorking - gym - Gardens - Sauna - Security 24/7 - Parking - Chip system of entrance to the complex - elevator Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!  
Realting.com
Go