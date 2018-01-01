Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

We offer modern apartments of several types (from 24 m2 to 36 m2).
The residence features a cinema, restaurants and a bar, a spa, a sauna, a games room, two swimming pools.
Completion - March, 31, 2024.
Advantages
7% annual income within 3 years.
If you pay 100% of the price, the first 7% will be credited in a month!
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is surrounded by three beaches and within walking of Nai Kharn and Rawai Beaches.
Nai Kharn Beach - 800 meters
Rawai Beach - 1 km
Center of Phuket - 15 km
Phuket International Airport - 40 km
Rhythm Charoenkrung Pavillion — is a project of a 44-story high-rise condominium and apartment, consisting of 421 residential units, and made in ergonomic design. The complex is located at 1911 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Wat Phraya Krai, Khet Bang Kho Laem, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand.
Just 10 minutes to the central business district of Sathorn, near the expressway!
Which will save your time and keep abreast of all events.
There are also indoor and open public areas located on the 42nd, 43rd and 44th floors of the skyscraper, such as a recreation area with stunning views of the Chao Praia River, playground and 47-meter endless pool. All three pavilions are connected by a large green zone. External infrastructure is within walking distance of the complex.
EASY:
- Shared Pool - Jacuzzi
- Closed children's area
- Sauna
- Kovorking / Conference Room
- Library / Reading Room
- Shared garden
- Fitness
- elevator
- General gym
- 100% of parking spaces
- Reception / lobby
- 24 hour security system
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Key - access card
We offer spacious furnished full-service apartments with a view of the coast. Some flats have terraces with a jacuzzi.
The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a spa.
Advantages
8% annual income within 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to restaurants, shops, and 5-star hotels.
Karon Beach - 800 meters
Patong Beach - 9.4 km
Kata Beach - 16.9 km
Big Buddha - 4.7 km
Phuket International Airport - 46.7 km