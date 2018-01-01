  1. Realting.com
Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,11M
;
10
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with terraces, swimming pools, gazeboes. Some houses have barbecue areas.

Plot sizes - from 674 m2 to 1,168 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobe
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 10 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 13 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 20 minutes
  • Port - 10 minutes
  • Golf course - 15 minutes
  • Aqua park - 15 minutes
  • Hospital - 13 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 13 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

