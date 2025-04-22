  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top jacuzzis at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top jacuzzis at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,45M
;
9
ID: 26338
In CRM: 2458701
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location.

Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the rooftop pavilion and the sky Jacuzzi.

Features:

  • private garage for 3 cars for each villa
  • private swimming pool for each villa
  • roof-top jacuzzi
  • concierge service
  • security 24/7
  • central park

Construction start - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Renowned as Phuket's longest and most captivating sunset beach, Bangtao invites you to take a deep breath, let the tranquil waves wash over you, and allow the fascinating sunset to carry your worries away.

  • Bang Tao Beach - 400 meters
  • Surin Beach - 2.9 km
  • Beach club - 400 meters
  • Boat Avenue Phuket - 2.6 km
  • Porto de Phuket - 2.9 km
  • Blue Tree - 4 km
  • Laguna Golf Club - 5 km

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

from
$1,45M
