Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top jacuzzis at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location.

Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the rooftop pavilion and the sky Jacuzzi.

Features:

private garage for 3 cars for each villa

private swimming pool for each villa

roof-top jacuzzi

concierge service

security 24/7

central park

Construction start - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Renowned as Phuket's longest and most captivating sunset beach, Bangtao invites you to take a deep breath, let the tranquil waves wash over you, and allow the fascinating sunset to carry your worries away.