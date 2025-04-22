Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
ID: 20755
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371770
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, a gym, a yoga studio, a kids' club, a co-working area, a multifunctional room, a roof-top lounge area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach club - 4 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 6 minutes
  • Golf club - 7 minutes
  • Water park - 10 minutes
  • International school - 14 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

