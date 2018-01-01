  1. Realting.com
Waterfront Residences

Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
About the complex

Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart of Laguna Phuket, Asia's finest resort complex. Each apartment in Waterfront Residences features spacious living areas and comfortable en-suite bedrooms with an outdoor terrace and private panoramic pool.

On-site facilities:

  • Community pools 
  • Fitness Center
  • Conference hall
  • 3 restaurants
  • Beach Club
  • Library
  • Hotel service 24/7

This complex is of interest to both buyers who wish to purchase apartments as a primary or secondary residence and investors. Homeowners can rest assured that Laguna Phuket's professional and experienced staff is always ready to take care of their apartments, including providing a specialized rental service while they are away.

With transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service; a 24-hour medical clinic; a convenience store; and multilingual staff, residents have all the support they need for a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
6
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 173.0 – 209.0
Price per m², EUR 5,841 – 6,029
Apartment price, EUR 1,04M – 1,22M
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 11 500 m
Kindergarten 400 m
Shop 150 m
Sea 500 m
Transport stop 50 m
Shopping center 150 m
School 400 m

