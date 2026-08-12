Seaview Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
Barcelona
140
Marbella
1457
Valencia
111
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997 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$583,085
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$557,683
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$614,260
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3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$650,053
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$910,998
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3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$654,672
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Social Complex in Mijas within a Natural Setting among Greenery The flats are sit…
$405,477
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$369,870
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$325,948
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$1,02M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$737,369
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2 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Luxury fantastic apartment with sea views, large terrace and community pool located in a pre…
$582,947
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Swimming Pool Near the Beach in Torrevieja Located …
$517,952
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms near the sea in Punta Prima. Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms and …
$462,724
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Málaga Apartments for Sale Close to Marbella and the Beaches of Puerto Banús Located on Spai…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$867,835
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Sea View Brand New Properties in El Higuerón Fuengirola The properties are situated in Fueng…
$955,262
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
High luxury apartment of a premium resort with an amazing sea view To feel embraced by na…
$595,250
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$648,457
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent Views Properties in a Prime Area of Marbella This new build development is set i…
$686,261
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Recently renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment with side sea views in San Pedro del Pina…
$255,661
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in Exclusive Complex with Large Tropical Gardens in Estepona The flats with spacious u…
$1,25M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$477,810
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Stunning Apartments and Penthouses with Sea Views in Estepona Málaga Estepona, often called …
$925,745
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Contemporary Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in a Peaceful Mijas Setting Mijas is one…
$466,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with stunning sea views, community pool and relaxation area lo…
$347,624
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Spain

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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