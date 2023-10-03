Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Spain

2 142 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
€115,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a pr…
€96,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
€375,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
We present a three-bedroom apartment in the Green Hills residential complex in Orihuela Cost…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/5
€399,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Algarrobo, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€250,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Algarrobo, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€285,000

