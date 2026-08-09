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Apartments for sale in Valencia, Spain

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lHorta Nord
48
la Safor
35
la Ribera Baixa
29
Cullera
29
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11 650 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$513,146
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2 bedroom apartment in el Verger, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in Alicante, El Verger, this new development project is an innovative residential co…
$380,535
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A new symbol appears on the coast of Benidorm. An elegant and modern tower that rethinks the…
$806,042
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$168,138
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721154438For sale tourist apartment No. 11 with a private bedroom and sea views in…
$196,366
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155252For sale tourist apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new fo…
$194,586
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724100735Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two bedrooms and two balconies in the…
$383,570
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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1 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
Code 20260724103348Studio apartment with a spacious balcony on the upper residential floor o…
$238,679
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the established area of Punta Prima (Costa Blanca), this ready-to-move-in apartme…
$426,661
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155246Tourist Apartment No. 4 with two separate bedrooms and sea views is for s…
$234,411
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Javea, …
$398,229
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of bungalows…
$500,461
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Luxury seaside apartments in Torrevieja (Coura Beach and Locos Beach) are on the first line …
$276,637
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$328,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Ready-to-Move Sea View Apartments in Torrevieja Located in Torrevieja o…
$528,105
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1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717105417Furnished apartment of 21 m2 in the four-star aparthotel Hilford La Torre…
$209,212
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260724095904Bright two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$293,398
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment without furniture in Campoamor, located in a residential complex with a c…
$231,034
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$264,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Explore an exclusive property promotion where every day starts with sunshine and a sea breez…
$461,144
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Looking for a house by the sea with resort amenities? This is your opportunity to become an …
$459,071
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3 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Code 20260724094516Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two separate bedrooms in the NŌA Cull…
$297,348
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifac, salt marshes and A…
$1,12M
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$287,418
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4 room apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
4 room apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260727175221The apartment of 75.24 m2 is located on the second floor of the NŌA Villa…
$389,099
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$260,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
The exclusive new building is located in one of the most peaceful and central areas of the C…
$376,065
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$260,077
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Apartment in Orihuela, Spain
Apartment
Orihuela, Spain
$160,649
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Valencia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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