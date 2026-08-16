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Apartments for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Adeje
176
Arona
113
Los Cristianos
58
San Miguel de Abona
14
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365 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Teneri…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in El Cabezo, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Cabezo, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
VYM Canarias presents this property in the new residential development Carena Waves, located…
$397,832
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Los Cristianos zone. The apartment consists of: 3 bed…
$279,909
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373,212
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In connection with the expansion a modern and profitable operating business is for sale, it…
$53,481
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Studio with Terrace, Garage, and Pool in Residencial El Camisón, Playa de las Américas This…
$305,717
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the El Caribe complex, which is located in the Las Americ…
$163,164
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
An apartment for sale located in the Rocas del Mar Complex, in the Costa Del Silencio area. …
$150,451
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
For sale a modern apartment on the north coast of Tenerife, in the prestigious tourist area …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$687,526
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale in Adeja, La Postura. Consists of 1 bedroom, living room, 1 bathroom. Are…
$145,786
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
$195,936
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale is an apartment with mountain views, which is located in the Diana Residence, Buzan…
$173,777
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4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom apartment in the Caribe complex, Playa de Las Americas. Consists of a living roo…
$163,280
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Cozy one-bedroom renovation apartment located in the Los Cristianos area of Port Royal.Furni…
$160,948
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
$93,186
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A fantastic opportunity to own one of the most beautiful apartments in the prestigious Los C…
$422,678
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
On sale Apartment in Palm Mar with garden views. Consists: 1 bedroom, bathroom, living room,…
$186,606
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment, which is located in the Los Cristianos area. The apartm…
$309,066
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
$290,405
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje - in a quiet area in the south of Tenerife.  Consists …
$174,943
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Property types in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Tenerife is known as the "island of eternal spring", but the climate here is far from uniform. The southern coast is sunny and dry, making it a tourist hub and home to the most expensive villas. The north of the island, by contrast, is green and humid thanks to the trade winds and the Anaga Mountains. In the center of the island rises Mount Teide (3,715 m), the highest peak in Spain and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Benefits of Buying Apartments in Tenerife

Tenerife apartment sales are primarily aimed at the domestic market, but transactions with foreigners are gaining popularity, and by the end of 2024, they accounted for approximately 30% of all transactions on the local real estate market. Here are the main advantages of buying real estate in Santa Cruz de Tenerife:

  • Steady price growth. According to Idealista, apartment prices have increased by 6.2% on average over the past three years, particularly in central and coastal areas.
  • High rental potential. The tourist season in Tenerife lasts year-round, and the average rental yield is 5–7% per annum.
  • World-class infrastructure. Santa Cruz de Tenerife has international schools, medical centers and two airports (Tenerife Norte and Tenerife Sur).

Cost of Apartments in Tenerife

Apartment prices in Tenerife vary; apartments by the sea, for example, are typically 15-25% higher than in central areas. Resale apartments are 10-15% cheaper than new builds, but often require additional investment in renovations and modern amenities. The average price per square meter in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in 2025 was approximately €2,200-€2,800.

Average prices for apartments for sale in Tenerife:

Apartment type Average price for 2023 (€) Average price for 2025 (€)
Studio (30–40 m²) 130 – 160 thousand 150 – 180 thousand
One-room apartment (40–60 m²) 160 – 210 thousand 180 – 230 thousand
Two-room apartment (60–90 m²) 210 – 300 thousand 230 – 320 thousand
Three-room apartment (90–120 m²) 270 – 420 thousand 310 – 480 thousand
Penthouse (100–200 m²) 450 thousand – 1.3 million 500 thousand - 1.5 million
Multi-level by the sea 600 thousand – 2.2 million 700 thousand – 2.5 million

Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Santa Cruz de Tenerife?

Investors are looking to buy apartments in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, specifically in its central district—Zona Centro (city center). It's ideal for those who value access to restaurants, theaters, and offices. The average price for a two-bedroom apartment is €240,000–280,000. Rental yields are around 6% per annum.

Other popular areas:

  • Los Cristianos. A tourist center in the south of the island, a 45-minute drive from Santa Cruz. Apartment prices start at €220,000 for a 60 m² apartment.
  • Playa de las Américas. A neighborhood for young people and tourists, with average apartment prices ranging from €250,000 to €320,000.
  • Acorán. A quiet residential area with ocean views, 10 minutes from the city center. Two-bedroom apartments range from €200,000 to €260,000.
  • Puerto de la Cruz. Located in the north of the island, 30 minutes from Santa Cruz. Prices start at €180,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying an Apartment in Tenerife

How much does an apartment cost in Tenerife?

Apartment prices in Tenerife vary depending on the location and type of property. In Santa Cruz de Tenerife, studios start at €150,000, two-bedroom apartments at €230,000, and luxury seaside penthouses can cost up to €2.5 million. The average price per square meter in 2025 is €2,500.

Is buying an apartment in Tenerife a good investment?

Buying an apartment in Tenerife is a profitable investment thanks to price growth (6-7% per year) and high rental demand. Rental yields in tourist areas such as Los Cristianos reach 7.5%.

What are the benefits of buying an apartment in Tenerife?

Purchasing an apartment in Santa Cruz de Tenerife provides access to a comfortable life in Spain with a mild climate (average temperature 22–26°C). Previously, it also counted toward the investment visa, but the program was discontinued.

Can foreigners buy an apartment in Tenerife?

To purchase local property, you need a NIE (foreigner identification number), which is issued in 1-2 weeks, and an account in a Spanish bank.

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