Apartments for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Tenerife is known as the "island of eternal spring", but the climate here is far from uniform. The southern coast is sunny and dry, making it a tourist hub and home to the most expensive villas. The north of the island, by contrast, is green and humid thanks to the trade winds and the Anaga Mountains. In the center of the island rises Mount Teide (3,715 m), the highest peak in Spain and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Benefits of Buying Apartments in Tenerife

Tenerife apartment sales are primarily aimed at the domestic market, but transactions with foreigners are gaining popularity, and by the end of 2024, they accounted for approximately 30% of all transactions on the local real estate market. Here are the main advantages of buying real estate in Santa Cruz de Tenerife:

Steady price growth. According to Idealista, apartment prices have increased by 6.2% on average over the past three years, particularly in central and coastal areas.

According to Idealista, apartment prices have increased by 6.2% on average over the past three years, particularly in central and coastal areas. High rental potential. The tourist season in Tenerife lasts year-round, and the average rental yield is 5–7% per annum.

The tourist season in Tenerife lasts year-round, and the average rental yield is 5–7% per annum. World-class infrastructure. Santa Cruz de Tenerife has international schools, medical centers and two airports (Tenerife Norte and Tenerife Sur).

Cost of Apartments in Tenerife

Apartment prices in Tenerife vary; apartments by the sea, for example, are typically 15-25% higher than in central areas. Resale apartments are 10-15% cheaper than new builds, but often require additional investment in renovations and modern amenities. The average price per square meter in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in 2025 was approximately €2,200-€2,800.

Average prices for apartments for sale in Tenerife:

Apartment type Average price for 2023 (€) Average price for 2025 (€) Studio (30–40 m²) 130 – 160 thousand 150 – 180 thousand One-room apartment (40–60 m²) 160 – 210 thousand 180 – 230 thousand Two-room apartment (60–90 m²) 210 – 300 thousand 230 – 320 thousand Three-room apartment (90–120 m²) 270 – 420 thousand 310 – 480 thousand Penthouse (100–200 m²) 450 thousand – 1.3 million 500 thousand - 1.5 million Multi-level by the sea 600 thousand – 2.2 million 700 thousand – 2.5 million

Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Santa Cruz de Tenerife?

Investors are looking to buy apartments in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, specifically in its central district—Zona Centro (city center). It's ideal for those who value access to restaurants, theaters, and offices. The average price for a two-bedroom apartment is €240,000–280,000. Rental yields are around 6% per annum.

Other popular areas: