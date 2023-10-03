Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Spain

20 properties total found
Investment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Area 249 m²
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
€660,000
Investment 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
€579,900
Investment 9 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 250 m²
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…
€777,000
Investment in Torrevieja, Spain
Investment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 1100.00 m2 consists of…
€1,90M
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
€35,00M
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 70
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
€35,00M
Investment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castello d Empuries, Spain
Investment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Area 160 m²
For sale is a bar-restaurant on the first line of the sea in the city of Santa Margarita, Ro…
Price on request
Investment in Cullera, Spain
Investment
Cullera, Spain
Area 3 545 m²
Nursing home for sale in Cullera, with a maximum capacity of 477 people and an area 3545,35m…
€8,20M
Investment in Utiel, Spain
Investment
Utiel, Spain
Area 3 000 m²
La empresa consta de 1 instalación fotovoltaica fija de 35 kW. La instalación está ubicada e…
€250,000
Investment 21 bedroom in l Eliana, Spain
Investment 21 bedroom
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 21
Area 641 m²
Club for men for sale in Alterne near Valencia capital
€500,000
Investment in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Investment
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Area 1 840 m²
They sell to themselves lot of 20 housings in the center of Alicante, more 20 garages all th…
€1,75M
Investment 58 bathrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Investment 58 bathrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bathrooms count 58
Area 1 400 m²
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
€750,000
Investment 4 bathrooms in Termas romanas, Spain
Investment 4 bathrooms
Termas romanas, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Drought is one of the big problems in the world. Water, without a doubt, is an investment as…
€6,00M
Investment in Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Investment
Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Area 3 000 m²
Geriátrico with capacity for 192 squares, more 50 of día, is managed for geriatrícos, with c…
€5,50M
Investment 1 bathroom in Alberic, Spain
Investment 1 bathroom
Alberic, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Petrol station for sale. It´s situated in a town of Valencia. Annual sales are 3,300,000 lit…
€1,10M
Investment in Lliria, Spain
Investment
Lliria, Spain
Petrol station for sale. It´s situted near Valencia. Annual sales are 1,850,000 liters. Ther…
€1,10M
Investment in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Investment
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Area 16 000 m²
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to premiere.…
€12,00M
Investment in l Horta Oest, Spain
Investment
l Horta Oest, Spain
Geriatric centre is located just 15 minutes from the capital and 20 min from the internation…
€1,40M
Investment 100 bedrooms in Collado Villalba, Spain
Investment 100 bedrooms
Collado Villalba, Spain
Bedrooms 100
Bathrooms count 100
Area 6 900 m²
This hotel is located near the National Park of the Sierra del Guadarrama. It has about 100 …
€12,00M
Investment in Ayora, Spain
Investment
Ayora, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
Area: 150 ha (m) Private house: 400 m2 (WKLV themselves detached house for invited) Bedroom…
€890,000

