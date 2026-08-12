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Investment Property in Spain

;
Valencian Community
11
Alacant Alicante
3
lAlacanti
3
Valencia
8
Investment Delete
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17 properties total found
Investment 1 400 m² in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Investment 1 400 m²
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bathrooms count 58
Area 1 400 m²
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
$749,876
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CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES in el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES
el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
Area 1 358 m²
UNIQUE INVESTMENT IN SPAIN: CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES Price: €2,300,000 + …
$2,68M
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Investment in Manises, Spain
Investment
Manises, Spain
Geriatric centre is located just 15 minutes from the capital and 20 min from the internation…
$1,40M
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TekceTekce
Investment 1 000 m² in Ayora, Spain
Investment 1 000 m²
Ayora, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
Area: 150 ha (m) Private house: 400 m2 (WKLV themselves detached house for invited) Bedroom…
$889,852
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Investment 650 m² in Pamplona, Spain
Investment 650 m²
Pamplona, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
Ecological family winery for sale. It has a built area of 650m2 and is located on a plot of …
$524,913
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Investment 5 000 m² in Leon, Spain
Investment 5 000 m²
Leon, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Drought is one of the big problems in the world. Water, without a doubt, is an investment as…
$6,55M
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Investment 641 m² in lEliana, Spain
Investment 641 m²
lEliana, Spain
Bedrooms 21
Area 641 m²
Club for men for sale in Alterne near Valencia capital
$499,917
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Investment in Alberic, Spain
Investment
Alberic, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Petrol station for sale. It´s situated in a town of Valencia. Annual sales are 3,300,000 lit…
$1,10M
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Investment in Lliria, Spain
Investment
Lliria, Spain
Petrol station for sale. It´s situted near Valencia. Annual sales are 1,850,000 liters. Ther…
$1,10M
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Investment 1 840 m² in Alicante, Spain
Investment 1 840 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 840 m²
They sell to themselves lot of 20 housings in the center of Alicante, more 20 garages all th…
$1,75M
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Investment 16 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Investment 16 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 16 000 m²
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to premiere.…
$12,00M
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Investment 3 000 m² in Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Investment 3 000 m²
Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Area 3 000 m²
Geriátrico with capacity for 192 squares, more 50 of día, is managed for geriatrícos, with c…
$5,50M
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Investment 3 000 m² in Utiel, Spain
Investment 3 000 m²
Utiel, Spain
Area 3 000 m²
La empresa consta de 1 instalación fotovoltaica fija de 35 kW. La instalación está ubicada e…
$249,959
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Investment 6 900 m² in Collado Villalba, Spain
Investment 6 900 m²
Collado Villalba, Spain
Bedrooms 100
Bathrooms count 100
Area 6 900 m²
This hotel is located near the National Park of the Sierra del Guadarrama. It has about 100 …
$12,00M
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Investment 3 545 m² in Cullera, Spain
Investment 3 545 m²
Cullera, Spain
Area 3 545 m²
Nursing home for sale in Cullera, with a maximum capacity of 477 people and an area 3545,35m…
$8,20M
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Dental clinic in the center of Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain
Dental clinic in the center of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Area 330 m²
Commercial premises in the elite district of Barcelona with a tenant - a Dental Clinic. T…
$758,546
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A supermarket in the elite zone, Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain
A supermarket in the elite zone, Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Area 298 m²
Commercial real estate with a tenant - the most popular supermarket chain in Catalonia speci…
Price on request
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Property types in Spain

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