Add property
Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Spain
Valencian Community
14
Catalonia
3
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
3
Investment
Clear all
20 properties total found
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
249 m²
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
€660,000
Recommend
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
322 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
€579,900
Recommend
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9
9
250 m²
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…
€777,000
Recommend
Investment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 100 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 1100.00 m2 consists of…
€1,90M
Recommend
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
75
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
€35,00M
Recommend
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
70
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
€35,00M
Recommend
Investment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castello d Empuries, Spain
160 m²
For sale is a bar-restaurant on the first line of the sea in the city of Santa Margarita, Ro…
Price on request
Recommend
Investment
Cullera, Spain
3 545 m²
Nursing home for sale in Cullera, with a maximum capacity of 477 people and an area 3545,35m…
€8,20M
Recommend
Investment
Utiel, Spain
3 000 m²
La empresa consta de 1 instalación fotovoltaica fija de 35 kW. La instalación está ubicada e…
€250,000
Recommend
Investment 21 bedroom
l Eliana, Spain
21
641 m²
Club for men for sale in Alterne near Valencia capital
€500,000
Recommend
Investment
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
1 840 m²
They sell to themselves lot of 20 housings in the center of Alicante, more 20 garages all th…
€1,75M
Recommend
Investment 58 bathrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
58
1 400 m²
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
€750,000
Recommend
Investment 4 bathrooms
Termas romanas, Spain
4
5 000 m²
Drought is one of the big problems in the world. Water, without a doubt, is an investment as…
€6,00M
Recommend
Investment
Outeiro de Rei, Spain
3 000 m²
Geriátrico with capacity for 192 squares, more 50 of día, is managed for geriatrícos, with c…
€5,50M
Recommend
Investment 1 bathroom
Alberic, Spain
1
Petrol station for sale. It´s situated in a town of Valencia. Annual sales are 3,300,000 lit…
€1,10M
Recommend
Investment
Lliria, Spain
Petrol station for sale. It´s situted near Valencia. Annual sales are 1,850,000 liters. Ther…
€1,10M
Recommend
Investment
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
16 000 m²
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to premiere.…
€12,00M
Recommend
Investment
l Horta Oest, Spain
Geriatric centre is located just 15 minutes from the capital and 20 min from the internation…
€1,40M
Recommend
Investment 100 bedrooms
Collado Villalba, Spain
100
100
6 900 m²
This hotel is located near the National Park of the Sierra del Guadarrama. It has about 100 …
€12,00M
Recommend
Investment
Ayora, Spain
1 000 m²
Area: 150 ha (m) Private house: 400 m2 (WKLV themselves detached house for invited) Bedroom…
€890,000
Recommend
Property types in Spain
commercial real estates
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
warehouses
shops
