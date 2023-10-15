Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

179 properties total found
1 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€135,000
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
About the project: exclusive houses, very bright, modern in style and using the highest qual…
€512,000
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€180,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Located in a unique environment of nature. An environment of tranquility and tranquility for…
€280,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€85,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€220,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
€266,834
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
€369,463
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN VILLAJOYOSA LIVE BY THE SEA New Build u…
€458,750
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH Fantastic twostorey townhouse located within a …
€460,802
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
NEW BUILD COMPLEX IN VILLAYOJOSANew Build residential complex of 42 apartments and penthous…
€650,152
4 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 351 m²
Villa for sale with incredible sea views in Villajoyosa The house has 4 bedrooms 4 bathroom…
€1,13M
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Do you want to live in the most modern and exclusive residential complex on the Costa Blanc…
€508,011
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Do you want to live in the most modern and exclusive residential complex on the Costa Blanc…
€610,640
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
€205,257
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Array
€472,091
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
In an exceptional bay of the Costa Blanca where the ancient city of Allon once stood shaped…
€505,446
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Twelve exclusive homes on the seafront in VillajoyosaA unique design with high quality cons…
€987,287
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
Our new project in Finestrat a housing complex of 39 houses with 3 different designs Types …
€502,701
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€189,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
€862,080
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Referencia: 512 We present to you a cozy apartment in the heart of Benidorm Bay! In this b…
€125,000
1 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
About the project: exclusive houses, very bright, modern in style and using the highest qual…
€275,000
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Beautiful apartment of very good quality with unhindered views. The house has an entrance ha…
€168,000
3 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one with a suite, a living-dining room with a …
€142,800
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
About the project: the new residential complex is located in Allonbey, a privileged area bet…
€633,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
€305,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/4
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
€200,000
