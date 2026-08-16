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Apartments for sale in Girona, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
23
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Platja dAro
15
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
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66 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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2 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Apartment with open views, swimming pool and garage in a residential complex - Llore de MarB…
$325,236
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Discover the Costa Brava from your new home in Lloret de MarDiscover our exclusive residenti…
$300,177
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1 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Lloret de Mar is a quiet area, ideal for a holiday.The apa…
$117,443
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$594,440
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$571,349
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$507,866
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Bright apartment in Lloret de Mar - with sea views.Area: 165 m2Location: Lloret de Mar, Giro…
$692,431
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Located in a quiet location overlooking the ga…
$451,840
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$669,459
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We present to your attention this cozy two-level penthouse in Fenals, one of the most sought…
$325,615
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment consisting of a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$473,238
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Girona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$348,441
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,669
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Apartment on the ground floor near the beach in BlanesThis ground floor apartment offers the…
$334,377
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,662
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$894,536
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in el Port de la Selva, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
el Port de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Exclusive residential complex located in the prestigious area of La Cala de Mijas, next to L…
$630,710
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$565,635
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Bright apartment with a terrace in the Fenals area, just a few steps from the beach in Llore…
$325,236
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with views and terrace next to Fenals beach!For sale is a styl…
$389,204
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1 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$340,505
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Torre Valentina, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious apartment with sea views in Sant Antonio de Calonge, just a few minutes from the be…
$768,497
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4 bedroom apartment in Begur, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Contemporary New-Built Apartments Near Sa Riera Bay in Begur Perfectly positioned between l…
$811,866
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$681,002
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$888,765
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment after renovation in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Total area of 74 square meter…
$278,833
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2 bedroom apartment in Girona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Girona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
This downtown apartment stands out for its modern style and excellent connection to the surr…
$454,631
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Property types in Girona

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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