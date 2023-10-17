Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Girones
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Girones, Spain

Lower Empordà
51
Castell-Platja d Aro
38
Sant Antoni
9
Upper Empordà
6
Lloret de Mar
3
Selva
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
61 property total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cadaques, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cadaques, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in La Senjuela, Punta Prima. Salon, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrac…
€545,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Spacious apartment in the city center in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal for y…
€281,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
€675,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
€255,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy city of San Antonio de Calongee, just 200 meters from the be…
€255,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Chic duplex on the first line of the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge Area 280m2, on the lower…
€2,15M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy apartment in a good quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea and in close proximity to t…
€260,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chic two-story apartment with access to the roof and unforgettable views of the sea and pine…
€1,50M
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment in the city of Empuriabrava, located on the second line of the sea, 150 meters fro…
€125,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa in Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
€290,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful atiko apartment with a fresh repair on the second line of the sea city of Palamos.…
€238,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Lift
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
€530,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room in Castello d Empuries, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy apartment with impressive lake views in the pretty town of Empuriabrava!The apartment h…
€145,000
2 room apartment with Lift, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The new residential complex is located in the center of Plaja de Aro, 3 minutes from the mai…
€247,600
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious apartments with sea views. They are in the prestigious residential complex of Eden…
€520,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the quiet center of Playa de Aro there is a beautiful residential complex "Berlin". The p…
€295,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
€440,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique offer. For sale spacious apartment 100 meters from the sea and the beach. Apartme…
€270,000
6 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A set of two apartments is for sale with the ability to combine into one large 180m2. Locate…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic view. Located on the 5th floor in a build…
€800,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a good apartment near the sea and yachts. The apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, …
€445,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The modern guarded complex is located 150 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the port …
€370,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious two-level apartment by the sea, in Playa de Aro, Costa Brava. Consists of two floo…
€950,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Chic penthouse in the center of Playa de Aro Ľ Apartment 78m2 is located in a quiet residen…
€500,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Lovely apartment in the port of Playa de Aro On the ground floor there is a spacious living…
€390,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious duplex on the first line of the house in the Nereides complex. On the top floor: …
€1,000,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern and bright apartment by the sea. Kitchen - the central point of the apartment, brigh…
€745,000

Property types in Girones

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girones, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir