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Apartments for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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penthouses
91
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21
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305
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637 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$342,299
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,531
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$356,134
Leave a request
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New…
$356,134
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New…
$434,531
Leave a request
Apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Live in the heart of Guardamar del Segura (Alicante), in one of the most desirable areas of …
$184,074
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New…
$342,299
Leave a request
Apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Live in the heart of Guardamar del Segura (Alicante), in one of the most sought-after areas …
$174,842
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Discover a new residential offer in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante province, which offers ju…
$352,532
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
In the privileged area of the city of Guardamar del Segura, new apartments with individual f…
$322,480
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
We are delighted to present a new and exciting project located in the vibrant area of El Ras…
$263,532
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
In the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, a new residential complex with modern apartmen…
$635,135
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$397,832
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Located in the most desirable and prestigious area of Guardamar del Segura. This standout co…
$393,220
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover an exclusive new building in Guardamar del Segura, a place where the tranquility of…
$410,324
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3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
In the heart of Guardamar del Segura is an exclusive new residential complex of apartments l…
$468,116
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residential complex offers a vari…
$265,221
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
In the heart of Guardamar del Segura is an exclusive new residential promotion of modern apa…
$468,116
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residential complex offers a vari…
$288,284
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
In front of the Segura River and close to the Marina and Guardamar beach. The residentia…
$344,788
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3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
In the heart of Guardamar del Segura, there is an exclusive new residential promotion of apa…
$618,376
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex on the Costa Blanca, the perfect place for those w…
$343,285
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New Build Tourist Licensed Apartments with Lagoon Views in El Raso Guardamar del Segura …
$291,192
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3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Development Apartments in Central Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca Prime Loca…
$456,049
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3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
The urbanization of El Raso in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, offers a residential complex …
$329,973
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3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 91 m²
New apartment overlooking the river in Guardamar del SeguraExclusive residential complex of …
$739,496
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
In the heart of Guardamar del Segura is an exclusive new residential promotion of apartments…
$797,531
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this residential complex offers a vari…
$282,518
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex on the Costa Blanca, an ideal place for those who …
$438,064
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
New Build Apartments with Rooftop Pool Just 600 m from the Beach in Guardamar del Segura …
$249,716
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