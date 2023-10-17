Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€296,500
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€244,500
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€238,000
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful modern forks with smooth lines With private pool and garden Spacious terraces and…
€324,127
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
SEA VIEWS with the possibility of a PRIVATE POOL OR JACUZZI High quality homes in a closed …
€385,465
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build private residential complex …
€270,233
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex located …
€246,779
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex located …
€225,364
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURAAn 11 storey New Build modern complex consisti…
€325,299
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURAAn 11 storey New Build modern complex consisti…
€264,115
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex is a 9 s…
€168,258
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex is a 9 s…
€173,357
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€247,799
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH THE SEAVIEWS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residenci…
€315,102
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex located in the h…
€242,700
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex located in the h…
€249,328
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex of moder…
€254,835
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURANew Build residential complex of moder…
€224,242
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Array
€284,510
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
SEA VIEWS with the possibility of a PRIVATE POOL OR JACUZZI High quality homes in a closed …
€403,820
4 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMIDETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semidetach…
€443,080
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€235,562
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€276,351
2 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex of moder…
€222,305
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Residential Villas Las Lagunas is located in one of the most beautiful areas and quiet betw…
€366,089
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Less than 500 meters from the beach the building has a modern design in the heart of Guarda…
€294,707
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Located in the Pinet La MarinaDETACHED VILLAS WALKING TO BEACH Villas 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom…
€644,480
2 room apartment with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is a beautiful corner apartment on the ground floor, located in a modern residentia…
€209,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH THE SEAVIEWS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residenci…
€345,694
