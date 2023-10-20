Apartments for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in Iletas on the first line of the sea. The apartment ha…
€675,000
4 room apartment in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
This apartment is located in the center of Palma de Mallorca, near the Paz of Spain. The apa…
€349,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
This excellent penthouse has a large living room with fantastic sea views. In addition, ther…
€4,40M
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located near the beach of Pager (Calvia). The apartment ha…
€389,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
This fantastic renovated apartment is located in the beautiful Puch de Ros area and has two …
€372,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€425,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
This unique fully renovated apartment is located in the historical center of Palma de Mallor…
€695,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in El Forti Palma de Mallorca. The apartment has a large…
€450,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
This unique excellent penthouse has been completely renovated and has a huge living room of …
€2,75M
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
The apartment is located just a 2-minute walk from Plaza de España, on Margalida Kaimari Str…
€485,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located on the first line of Magaluf Beach and has access …
€549,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€350,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
This excellent apartment has a large living room with fantastic sea views. In addition, ther…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
This beautiful townhouse is located in one of the most beautiful areas of Santa Ponsa. In th…
€695,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with secure parking in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with secure parking
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
This fantastic new apartment is located in a very elegant modern complex in Nova Santa Pons,…
€950,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
This fantastic two-story townhouse in a closed complex is located in one of the best areas o…
€535,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
This renovated apartment is located in Iletas on the first line. Description: Area: 150 m2 …
€1,20M
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
In these apartments: area: 106 m2, large living room with sea view, one bedroom, two bathro…
€750,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
This unique new penthouse is located in the best area of Palma de Mallorca, just a 3-minute …
€1,29M
4 room apartment in Ibiza, Spain
4 room apartment
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious apartment has a spectacular view of the magical rock “Es Vedra”. It is a very…
€1,60M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Lluis, Spain
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Lluis, Spain
Area 2 m²
Modern apartments are located in Punta Prime, Spain. The residential complex has two or thre…
€139,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Lluis, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Lluis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
The charming apartments are located in one of the most attractive areas of Spain on the Cost…
€435,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Sant Lluis, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Sant Lluis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
The apartments are located in Punta Prima, Spain. Apartments with an area of 63-89 sq.m. wit…
€234,000

