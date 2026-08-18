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Apartments for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

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Santa Ponsa
23
Palma de Mallorca
15
Andratx
4
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86 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Capdepera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Talaies de Canyamel by TM is located in Canyamel (Capdepera), only 150 meters from Platges d…
$504,899
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Apartment in Menorca, Spain
Apartment
Menorca, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the charm of coastal living with our modern two and three-bedroom flats for sale in…
$286,034
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$661,569
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2 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
Apartments in Balearic
$697,660
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3 bedroom apartment in ses Salines, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Description of object: Introducing an exclusive three-room penthouse apartment, offering two…
$1,36M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Capdepera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$536,208
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Balearic
$1,15M
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Penthouse in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Penthouse
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Area 280 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$3,84M
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3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 14
Apartments in Balearic
$990,002
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2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$697,660
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2 bedroom apartment in Balearic Islands, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Balearic Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Description of object: We present you a unique three-room duplex apartment that combines the…
$713,581
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Balearic Islands, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Balearic Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Description of object: We present you a spacious ground floor apartment with a three-room la…
$793,502
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in ses Salines, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,15M
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$535,008
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International Property Alerts
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,04M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$1,65M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$2,56M
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3 bedroom apartment in ses Salines, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,15M
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4 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$873,531
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3 bedroom apartment in Cala Fornells, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cala Fornells, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$693,002
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2 bedroom apartment in Capdepera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Talaies de Canyamel by TM is located in Canyamel (Capdepera), only 150 meters from Platges d…
$581,329
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in ses Salines, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$799,037
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Talaies de Canyamel by TM is located in Canyamel (Capdepera), only 150 meters from Platges d…
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bendinat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,28M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$2,74M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$1,22M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Elm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Elm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Eclipse is an exclusive development of 20 apartments in San Telmo, a village with plenty of …
$1,03M
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International Property Alerts
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3 bedroom apartment in ses Salines, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,13M
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2 bedroom apartment in Balearic Islands, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Balearic Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Description of object: For those looking for a superior living experience in one of the most…
$666,770
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Property types in Balearic Islands

penthouses
studios
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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