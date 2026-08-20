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Apartments for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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Aspe
10
Petrer
3
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201 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with garden and terrace surrounded by nature Delivery date:…
$225 118
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The homes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a toilet, with large terraces and communal garden…
$311 347
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3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Monforte del Sid, near Elche and Alicante, this new …
$310 922
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Apartments in Hondón with Vineyard Views Hondón de las Nieves is a ch…
$256 249
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3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
The residential complex is located in the charming municipality of Monforte del Sid, just mi…
$310 922
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Apartment in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Apartment
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Welcome to a unique opportunity in the heart of the picturesque landscape! This spacious plo…
$35 825
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2 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Apartments in Hondón with Vineyard Views Hondón de las Nieves is a ch…
$279 544
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2 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Property in the complex VINEYARD VIEWS Discover the opportunity to live in an exclusive envi…
$213 831
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The residential complex is located in the cozy municipality of Monforte del Cid, a few minut…
$277 402
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3 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
$291 250
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2 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments with Views of the Vineyards in Hondón de las Nieves Modern H…
$281 597
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Monforte del Sid, minutes from Elche and Alicante, t…
$277 402
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALENDA GOLF, ALICANTE New Build private development of beau…
$312 511
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3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
$320 573
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Jaya Residence – Phase 2 is part of the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Monforte del …
$357 762
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3 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments with Views of the Vineyards in Hondón de las Nieves Mode…
$342 284
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The complex is located in the cozy municipality of Monforte del Cid, near Elche and Alicante…
$277 402
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Monforte del Sid, minutes from Elche and Alicante, t…
$310 922
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3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
$553 375
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3 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Discover a new project of 15 exclusive apartments in Hondon de las Nieves, a charming town l…
$327 667
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Apartments in a new residential complex of 3 houses with a parking space and a pantry in the…
$355 545
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1 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of this exclusive project in Alicante, Hondon de las Niev…
$202 272
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2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The residential complex is located in the cozy municipality of Monforte del Sid, a few minut…
$277 402
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Jaya Residence – Phase 2 is part of the exclusive Font del Llop Golf Resort in Monforte del …
$432 776
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3 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments in a Vineyard Valley Setting in Scenic Hondón de las Nieves Locate…
$285 039
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3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment in a beautiful residential complex in the suburbs of Alicante in the…
$277 402
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3 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Property in VINEYARD VIEWS Discover the opportunity to live in an exclusive environment in a…
$369 870
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3 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Discover a new project of 15 exclusive apartments in Hondon de las Nieves, a charming town l…
$356 923
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Monforte del Cid, near Elche and Alicante, this new …
$283 181
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2 bedroom apartment in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Apartments in Hondón with Vineyard Views Hondón de las Nieves is a ch…
$215 482
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Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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