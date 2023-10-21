Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

36 properties total found
3 room apartment in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room apartment
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN PINOSO New Build Luxury Designed Villa in Pinoso province Alicante Luxur…
€358,329
4 room apartment in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room apartment
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 251 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN PINOSO New Build Luxury Villa in Pinoso province Alicante This amazing V…
€473,360
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
This new phase offers a concept specially designed to meet your needs boosting space provid…
€561,910
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
An exclusive gated residential complex located in the popular Casares Beach area offers dir…
€281,461
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
An exclusive gated residential complex located in the popular Casares Beach area offers dir…
€364,482
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
A splendid new residential complex perched on a hill recognized as the Best Golf Resort in …
€491,039
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
A beautiful new residential complex perched on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€587,222
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
A stunning new residential complex situated on a hill considered the Best Golf Resort in Eu…
€1,03M
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€226,789
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Welcome to the new residential complex in Casares Estepona located next to the Sierra Berme…
€323,984
2 room apartment in Elda, Spain
2 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a tranquil and comfortable living envir…
€332,793
3 room apartment in Elda, Spain
3 room apartment
Elda, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
The new residential complex in Casares Costa offers a peaceful and comfortable place to liv…
€564,948
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
€343,221
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 400m2 in Aspe The villa has a constructed area…
€318,922
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in la Romana, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Romana, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Fantastic new built Villa on a plot of 500m2 in La Romana The villa has a constructed area …
€281,461
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Fantastic new Villa built on a plot of 500 m2 in Pinoso The villa has a built area of 16290…
€293,178
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in la Romana, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
la Romana, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 500 m2 in La Romana The villa has a constructe…
€293,611
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Fantastic new Villa built on a plot of 500 m2 in Pinoso The villa has a built area of 14780…
€299,286
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Fantastic Villa built on a plot of 500 m2 in Pinoso The villa has a constructed area of 235…
€503,900
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments in Hondon de Las Nieves Alicante The apartments are in Hondon de las Nie…
€205,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments in Hondon de Las Nieves Alicante The apartments are in Hondon de las Nie…
€195,000
2 room apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 room apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€335,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
€335,000
4 room apartment in Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
€1,19M
4 room apartment in Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
€1,19M
4 room apartment in Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
€1,19M
3 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€332,500
2 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
2 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€210,000
4 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€350,000
5 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
5 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
€600,000

