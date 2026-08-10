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Apartments for sale in Almeria, Spain

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Vera
68
El Ejido
13
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212 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$242,739
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1 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$196,493
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$323,636
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$242,727
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$323,652
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1 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$196,503
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2 bedroom apartment in Mojacar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses for Sale in Macenas, Almería Modern …
$427,816
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 183 m²
$472,117
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments in Vera Playa, Almería – Modern Homes Near the Sea Contemporary Li…
$314,606
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$280,664
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses for Sale in Macenas, Almería Modern …
$788,036
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Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 54 m²
A Magnificent Residential with Mediterranean Views Welcome to a spectacular residential comp…
$411,109
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New Build Apartments in Vera Playa, Almería – Modern Homes Near the Sea Contemporary Living…
$463,461
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
$308,916
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3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/3
Brilliant middle floor apartment with a generous terrace, swimming pool and private parking …
$305,770
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Sea-View Apartments in Vera Playa These apartments are located in Vera Playa…
$277,384
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2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Sizeable Golf Apartments with Incredible Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a range of fully eq…
$189,620
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3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
$326,402
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2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming ground-floor apartment with a swimming pool, lush garden and access to spa area loc…
$402,268
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VERA New Build residential of apartments in Vera …
$369,168
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Vera Playa, Costa de Almeria Exclusive Resid…
$252,215
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3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
$279,773
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
$337,418
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
Attractive new apartment with community pool, private roof terrace and sea view on a golf re…
$226,712
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2- and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Modern Complex in Almeria Spain Stylish apartments with sea…
$300,203
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
$326,402
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1 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
$208,664
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VERA New Build residential of apartments in Vera …
$288,413
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Vera Playa, Costa de Almeria Exclusive Resid…
$279,982
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3 bedroom apartment in Almerimar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almerimar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
$440,104
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Property types in Almeria

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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