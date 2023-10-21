Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Almeria, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€260,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€243,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€227,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€182,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€166,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€235,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€235,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€215,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€195,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Wonderful apartments near the beachApartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with a garden on the …
€175,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€128,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
€160,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€181,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€237,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€171,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€143,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€149,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€138,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Apartment in San Juan de los Terreros. Is a residential complex just a stroll away from Los …
€141,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment in San Juan de los Terreros. Is a residential complex just a stroll away from Los …
€169,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Apartments in the golf course & near the beach in San Juan de Terreros. Brand new apartments…
€166,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Wonderful apartments near the beach Apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with garden on the g…
€183,000

