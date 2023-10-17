Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Vinalopo
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
117
Elx Elche
50
Apartment To archive
Clear all
167 properties total found
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE COSTA BLANCA …
€348,607
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLAModern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
€251,202
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE COSTA BLANCA …
€363,987
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO BERNABEU AREA IN SANTA POLA Located on the second line of Playa Santi…
€292,215
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA POLA Residential complex consisting of 2 and 3 bedroom …
€276,835
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
€270,233
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
€290,628
2 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE ON THE COSTA BLA…
€193,752
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT Discover this exclusive reside…
€296,746
2 room apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN ARENALES DEL SOL New Build residential complex in Arenales del Sol…
€285,529
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Privilage area of Santa Pola just 150 meters from the Levante beachNew completely private r…
€248,126
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€580,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex is located in a quiet area of Monte Faro, in Gran…
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
€219,246
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€395,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€520,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€395,000
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€280,000
2 room apartment with terrassa, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrassa, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€230,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€289,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€325,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€230,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€243,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€355,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€340,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Apartments with Sea View Just 12 Minutes From Alicante Airport Gran Alacant is a gr…
€270,000

Property types in el Baix Vinalopo

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir