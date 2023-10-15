Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
179
Santa Pola
117
San Miguel de Salinas
111
Denia
51
Elx Elche
50
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
36
Almoradi
30
Altea
28
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
1 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€135,000
2 room apartment in Orxeta, Spain
2 room apartment
Orxeta, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€80,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
€169,000
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 045 m²
€3,90M
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 132 m²
€279,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
€449,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 102 m²
€315,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 100 m²
€1,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€275,000
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
About the project: exclusive houses, very bright, modern in style and using the highest qual…
€512,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
3 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€179,950
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€166,260
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€180,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Located in a unique environment of nature. An environment of tranquility and tranquility for…
€280,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000

