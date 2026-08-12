The province of Alicante is located on the east coast of Spain and is part of the autonomous community of Valencia. The province comprises 141 municipalities, including the major resorts of Alicante, Benidorm and Torrevieja, and is a good place to buy apartments in Alicante.

Advantages of Apartments for Sale in Alicante

The sale of apartments in Alicante is growing due to demand from foreign investors. The combination of climate and location on the coast attracts them not only from the EU, but also from all over the world. The key advantages of such housing:

Healing climate. The World Health Organization has recognized the province's microclimate as one of the best for health. The average temperature of +18 °C and a soft sea breeze create optimal conditions for year-round living.

The World Health Organization has recognized the province's microclimate as one of the best for health. The average temperature of +18 °C and a soft sea breeze create optimal conditions for year-round living. High rental yield. A tourist flow of more than 10 million people annually provides a profitability of 4–6% per annum.

A tourist flow of more than 10 million people annually provides a profitability of 4–6% per annum. Developed infrastructure. The province is linked to Madrid by the A-7 motorway, and Alicante Airport serves 120 destinations.

Apartment Prices in Alicante

In recent years (2023-2025), the cost of an apartment in Alicante has shown a stable price increase of 0.24% per quarter in 2024, due to the increase in the number of foreign buyers and the limited supply of new buildings. In 2023, the province became the leader in Spain in terms of population growth (+7.7%), which increased the demand for housing and led to higher prices.

Average prices for apartments in Alicante:

Type of housing Average price per m² Average cost (Euro) Studio €1600–€2000 €50,000–€80,000 One-room apartment €1852 €100,000–€130,000 Two-room apartment €1758 €130,000–€160,000 Three-room apartment €1615 €140,000–€180,000 Penthouse €2500–€3500 €250,000–€500,000+ Apartment by the sea €2200–€4000 €180,000–€600,000+ Multi-level €2000–€3000 €200,000–€400,000

The Best Areas of Alicante to Buy an Apartment

The province includes many municipalities, but despite this, the most popular option remains simply buy flat in Alicante or its suburbs. For example, in Playa de San Juan. This is a prestigious area with a 7-kilometer beach, awarded the Blue Flag, with property prices of €1800–€2500 per m². However, there are other interesting places: