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Apartments for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
Benidorm
1362
Alicante
452
la Marina Baixa
3198
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11 368 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728161808Type B apartment of 72.99 m2 is located on the third floor of NŌA Villajo…
$383,161
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Torrevieja, this charming 56 m2 bungalow offers a com…
$181,073
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$167,812
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Private apartment for sale, fully equipped, located in one of the most attractive areas of t…
$103,751
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1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717110805For sale apartment of 21 m2 in Hilford La Torre, Benidorm. The object bel…
$208,806
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We present to your attention an attractive apartment located in the popular area of Playa de…
$171,956
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
$345,676
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Explore the elegance and comfort of these homes located in the vibrant centre of Alicante, P…
$287,805
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1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Alicante (Alacant), these exclusive lofts offer a unique oppo…
$334,294
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New residential complex in Denia on the front line, consisting of 100 modern homes, located …
$605,886
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential program in Guardamar del Segura, a place where the tra…
$292,428
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Beautiful apartment is located in the Balcony de San Miguel area, just 10 km from the beach.…
$165,032
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155252For sale tourist apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new fo…
$194,209
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260728093743Spacious Type A apartment is located on the fourth floor of the NŌA Villa…
$430,065
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Dmd consulting
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2 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential offer is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places on…
$329,299
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$329,299
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover this charming apartment located in a prestigious area of the city. With an attracti…
$149,914
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$328,794
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern accommodation that combines comfort, functionality and a great location just a few mi…
$323,139
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
We offer a cozy apartment located just 100 meters from Esecuon beach in one of the best area…
$153,491
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717105417Furnished apartment of 21 m2 in the four-star aparthotel Hilford La Torre…
$208,745
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728091452A modern three-bedroom apartment on the third floor of NŌA Villajoyosa is…
$409,586
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Property types in Alacant Alicante

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The province of Alicante is located on the east coast of Spain and is part of the autonomous community of Valencia. The province comprises 141 municipalities, including the major resorts of Alicante, Benidorm and Torrevieja, and is a good place to buy apartments in Alicante.

Advantages of Apartments for Sale in Alicante

The sale of apartments in Alicante is growing due to demand from foreign investors. The combination of climate and location on the coast attracts them not only from the EU, but also from all over the world. The key advantages of such housing:

  • Healing climate. The World Health Organization has recognized the province's microclimate as one of the best for health. The average temperature of +18 °C and a soft sea breeze create optimal conditions for year-round living.
  • High rental yield. A tourist flow of more than 10 million people annually provides a profitability of 4–6% per annum.
  • Developed infrastructure. The province is linked to Madrid by the A-7 motorway, and Alicante Airport serves 120 destinations.

Apartment Prices in Alicante

In recent years (2023-2025), the cost of an apartment in Alicante has shown a stable price increase of 0.24% per quarter in 2024, due to the increase in the number of foreign buyers and the limited supply of new buildings. In 2023, the province became the leader in Spain in terms of population growth (+7.7%), which increased the demand for housing and led to higher prices.

Average prices for apartments in Alicante:

Type of housing Average price per m² Average cost (Euro)
Studio €1600–€2000 €50,000–€80,000
One-room apartment €1852 €100,000–€130,000
Two-room apartment €1758 €130,000–€160,000
Three-room apartment €1615 €140,000–€180,000
Penthouse €2500–€3500 €250,000–€500,000+
Apartment by the sea €2200–€4000 €180,000–€600,000+
Multi-level €2000–€3000 €200,000–€400,000

The Best Areas of Alicante to Buy an Apartment

The province includes many municipalities, but despite this, the most popular option remains simply buy flat in Alicante or its suburbs. For example, in Playa de San Juan. This is a prestigious area with a 7-kilometer beach, awarded the Blue Flag, with property prices of €1800–€2500 per m². However, there are other interesting places:

  • Torrevieja. A budget option, especially in La Mata or Punta Prima. There, prices for apartments start from €60,000, and for villas from €200,000.
  • Benidorm. The city is also known as the "Spanish Las Vegas" and has a vibrant nightlife, making it a great place to rent out property. Apartments start from €100,000.
  • Cabo Roig (Orihuela Costa). Elite area with luxury apartments and villas. Prices from €180,000 per apartment.
  • Javea. Old town with small houses. Suitable for permanent residence. Apartments by the sea are expensive - from €150,000.

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying an Apartment in Alicante

Why are apartments cheap in Alicante?

Prices in Alicante are lower than in Barcelona or Madrid due to the large supply of properties. Less competition in the market reduces the cost.

Which areas of Alicante are best to live in?

Playa de San Juan and Albufereta (Alicante city) are suitable for family living. Torrevieja and Javea are also suitable, as they have residential areas.

What is the average cost of an apartment in Alicante?

On average, you can buy an apartment in Alicante for €1,511 per m². For example, a two-room apartment of 80 m² will cost €120,000–€150,000, and in elite areas – from €200,000.

What does buying an apartment in Alicante give you?

An object for permanent residence by the sea in a warm climate or for renting out with a yield of 4–6% and the prospect of obtaining a residence permit with an investment of €500,000.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in Alicante without citizenship?

Foreigners can buy apartments in Alicante without citizenship. It is enough to obtain a NIE (foreigner identification number) and open an account in a Spanish bank.

Is buying an apartment in Alicante a good investment?

Buying an apartment in Alicante is a stable investment, as sharp fluctuations in prices and rental rates are very rare. Properties in Benidorm, Torrevieja and Playa de San Juan are especially profitable: seasonal rent there brings in up to €1,000 per month for a two-room apartment.

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