UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
179
Santa Pola
117
San Miguel de Salinas
111
Denia
51
Elx Elche
50
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
36
Almoradi
30
Altea
28
el Campello
22
Sant Joan d Alacant
22
Aspe
12
Elda
10
la Nucia
10
San Fulgencio
7
Teulada
7
Xabia Javea
7
Benissa
5
Mutxamel
4
Novelda
4
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
4 654 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
2
91 m²
€510,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1
1
60 m²
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orxeta, Spain
2
1
80 m²
€80,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
1
75 m²
1/2
€169,000
Recommend
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 045 m²
€3,90M
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
132 m²
€279,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
92 m²
€449,000
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
102 m²
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€1,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
56 m²
3/4
€145,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
78 m²
3/4
€195,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
70 m²
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
102 m²
€275,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
75 m²
About the project: exclusive houses, very bright, modern in style and using the highest qual…
€512,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
114 m²
16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
70 m²
5/5
€240,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
155 m²
€487,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
143 m²
€438,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
80 m²
€179,950
Recommend
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
2
90 m²
€166,260
Recommend
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
€180,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1
1
38 m²
Located in a unique environment of nature. An environment of tranquility and tranquility for…
€280,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
2
67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
47 m²
€89,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
5/5
€212,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL