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Apartments for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
365
Adeje
176
Arona
113
Los Cristianos
58
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368 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Teneri…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in El Cabezo, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Cabezo, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
VYM Canarias presents this property in the new residential development Carena Waves, located…
$397,832
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Los Cristianos zone. The apartment consists of: 3 bed…
$279,909
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373,212
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In connection with the expansion a modern and profitable operating business is for sale, it…
$53,481
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Studio with Terrace, Garage, and Pool in Residencial El Camisón, Playa de las Américas This…
$305,717
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the El Caribe complex, which is located in the Las Americ…
$163,164
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
An apartment for sale located in the Rocas del Mar Complex, in the Costa Del Silencio area. …
$150,451
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
For sale a modern apartment on the north coast of Tenerife, in the prestigious tourist area …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$687,526
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale in Adeja, La Postura. Consists of 1 bedroom, living room, 1 bathroom. Are…
$145,786
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
$195,936
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale is an apartment with mountain views, which is located in the Diana Residence, Buzan…
$173,777
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4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom apartment in the Caribe complex, Playa de Las Americas. Consists of a living roo…
$163,280
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Cozy one-bedroom renovation apartment located in the Los Cristianos area of Port Royal.Furni…
$160,948
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
$93,186
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A fantastic opportunity to own one of the most beautiful apartments in the prestigious Los C…
$422,678
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
On sale Apartment in Palm Mar with garden views. Consists: 1 bedroom, bathroom, living room,…
$186,606
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment, which is located in the Los Cristianos area. The apartm…
$309,066
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
$290,405
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje - in a quiet area in the south of Tenerife.  Consists …
$174,943
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Property types in Canary Islands

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Apartments in the Canary Islands are the most affordable way to enter the Spanish real estate market. The investment threshold is lower than for villas and houses, but the yield is similar at 5-7% per annum. This is especially true given the constant flow of tourists, even in winter, and the popularity of apartments for sale to foreigners in the Canary Islands.

Benefits of buying apartments in the Canary Islands

The local real estate market is characterized by high demand and low supply, which means investors have the opportunity to profit from rising prices and high rental rates. But that's not all,  apartments for sale in the Canary Islands is beneficial for the following reasons:

  • Housing in a mild climate. The annual temperature, even taking into account seasonal variations, is between 16–28 °C, without extreme heat or cold.
  • High rental yield. The island is visited annually by approximately 14 million tourists looking for rental accommodation.
  • Rising property values. Apartment prices in the Canary Islands increased by 4.2% on average between 2023 and 2025, particularly in Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Apartment prices in the Canary Islands

The cost of apartments in the Canary Islands in Tenerife is €2,150, in Gran Canaria – €1,950, in Lanzarote – €1,700. The secondary market remains popular, but new builds in resort areas are more attractive to investors.

Average apartment prices in the Canary Islands:

Apartment type

Average price (€, 2023–2025)

Characteristics
Studio 120,000–180,000 30–40 m², popular in Los Cristianos
One-room apartment 160,000–240,000 40–60 m², in demand in Puerto de la Cruz
Two-room apartment 220,000–360,000 60-90 m², suitable for families, Costa Adeje
Three-room apartment 320,000–550,000 90–120 m², popular in Las Palmas
Penthouse 450,000–1,200,000 100–200 m², panoramic views, Mogan
Multi-level 600,000–2,000,000 150+ m², luxury complexes by the sea
By the sea 280,000–1,800,000 First line, high demand for rent

Popular areas of the Canary Islands for buying apartments

Costa Adeje (Tenerife) is the most popular area. Residential complexes here offer two-bedroom apartments starting from €320,000. High rental demand ensures monthly incomes of up to €1,500 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Other popular areas:

  • Los Cristianos (Tenerife). A resort town with affordable real estate. Studios start at €130,000, and one-bedroom apartments start at €160,000.
  • Puerto de la Cruz (Tenerife). A northern city suitable for family living, the average price for a two-bedroom apartment is €230,000.
  • Mogan (Gran Canaria). A city with a large port and numerous beaches. Prices for seaside apartments start at €270,000, with rental income around €1,200/month for a two-bedroom apartment.
  • Las Palmas (Gran Canaria). The island's capital, with average prices for three-bedroom apartments starting from €300,000.

Frequently asked questions about buying an apartment in the Canary Islands

How much does an apartment cost in the Canary Islands?

Average price for a studio apartment in Tenerife — €150,000, a two-bedroom apartment in Las Palmas — €250,000, and a penthouse in Costa Adeje — from €500,000. In Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, prices are 10–20% lower.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in the Canary Islands without citizenship?

Foreigners can buy an apartment in the Canary Islands by obtaining a NIE (Foreigner Identification Number) through the Spanish consulate or local police.

Is buying an apartment in the Canary Islands a good investment?

Local real estate is showing steady price growth of 4-5% per year. Rentals, rather than resale, are also popular with tourists, yielding up to 8% per annum.

Which Canary Island is the best place to buy an apartment for living and for investment?

Tenerife is a popular choice for investment apartments in the Canary Islands. While it's one of the most popular tourist destinations, it's less suitable for living due to its high prices. Gran Canaria is similarly situated, so Lanzarote is a more popular choice for living (prices are 15% lower than Tenerife).

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