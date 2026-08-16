Apartments for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Apartments in the Canary Islands are the most affordable way to enter the Spanish real estate market. The investment threshold is lower than for villas and houses, but the yield is similar at 5-7% per annum. This is especially true given the constant flow of tourists, even in winter, and the popularity of apartments for sale to foreigners in the Canary Islands.

Benefits of buying apartments in the Canary Islands

The local real estate market is characterized by high demand and low supply, which means investors have the opportunity to profit from rising prices and high rental rates. But that's not all, apartments for sale in the Canary Islands is beneficial for the following reasons:

Housing in a mild climate. The annual temperature, even taking into account seasonal variations, is between 16–28 °C, without extreme heat or cold.

The annual temperature, even taking into account seasonal variations, is between 16–28 °C, without extreme heat or cold. High rental yield. The island is visited annually by approximately 14 million tourists looking for rental accommodation.

The island is visited annually by approximately 14 million tourists looking for rental accommodation. Rising property values. Apartment prices in the Canary Islands increased by 4.2% on average between 2023 and 2025, particularly in Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Apartment prices in the Canary Islands

The cost of apartments in the Canary Islands in Tenerife is €2,150, in Gran Canaria – €1,950, in Lanzarote – €1,700. The secondary market remains popular, but new builds in resort areas are more attractive to investors.

Average apartment prices in the Canary Islands:

Apartment type Average price (€, 2023–2025) Characteristics Studio 120,000–180,000 30–40 m², popular in Los Cristianos One-room apartment 160,000–240,000 40–60 m², in demand in Puerto de la Cruz Two-room apartment 220,000–360,000 60-90 m², suitable for families, Costa Adeje Three-room apartment 320,000–550,000 90–120 m², popular in Las Palmas Penthouse 450,000–1,200,000 100–200 m², panoramic views, Mogan Multi-level 600,000–2,000,000 150+ m², luxury complexes by the sea By the sea 280,000–1,800,000 First line, high demand for rent

Popular areas of the Canary Islands for buying apartments

Costa Adeje (Tenerife) is the most popular area. Residential complexes here offer two-bedroom apartments starting from €320,000. High rental demand ensures monthly incomes of up to €1,500 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Other popular areas: