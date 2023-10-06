Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in the Residencial Viñamar VI residential comple…
€173,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
We present a comfortable apartment on the third floor in the city of Torrevieja in the Punta…
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a pr…
€96,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
€295,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/5
€399,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a presti…
€87,260
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 20 meters from the sea. Torr…
€233,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORREVIEJANew Build apartments and penthouses in TorreviejaNew Buil…
€273,366
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORREVIEJANew Build residential just 3 minutes walk from Los Locos…
€172,658
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORREVIEJANew Build residential just 3 minutes walk from Los Locos…
€233,632
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORREVIEJANew Build apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroom…
€294,605
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORREVIEJANew Build apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroom…
€304,768
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORREVIEJANew Build apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroom…
€406,391
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORREVIEJANew Build apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedroom…
€416,553
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€284,545
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 83 m²
€432,864
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
€476,612
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
€137,191
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
€141,256
