Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

;
penthouses
354
1 BHK
309
2 BHK
1311
3 BHK
684
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 440 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the charming city of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$352,805
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Looking for a house by the sea with resort amenities? This is your chance to become a homeow…
$426,836
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$416,426
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$445,344
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers an att…
$416,426
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Discover this magnificent apartment located in the sought-after area of Asekion, in the vibr…
$276,977
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Lagoons Village by TM is located in a magnificent natural setting, between Lagunas de La Mat…
$396,905
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
In the heart of the vibrant National Park in Torrevieja, this cozy apartment offers a unique…
$171,082
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive complex offers carefully selected…
$404,858
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Lagoons Village by TM is located in a magnificent natural setting, between Lagunas de La Mat…
$443,056
Leave a request
Penthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
New Build Studios and Apartments in Central Torrevieja Near the BeachExclusive New Build Hom…
$163,100
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$260,077
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Discover a corner of luxury with magnificent sea views, located in an exclusive residential …
$380,460
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a thor…
$416,426
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$427,993
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$206,906
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Exclusive Atik apartment on the corner in Punta Prime (Rocio del Mar), just 200 meters from …
$283,401
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Located in the charming city of Torrevieja, this exclusive complex offers a carefully select…
$352,805
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
New Build Studios and Apartments in Central Torrevieja Near the BeachExclusive New Build Hom…
$185,078
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
We present you a cozy apartment in the heart of Torrevieja, located in the boiling life of t…
$202,313
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$387,507
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260814142709Apartment for sale from a bank fund in the central part of Torrevieja, Al…
$51,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers carefu…
$404,858
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The charming apartment on the beach of Torrevieja combines the tranquility of the residentia…
$147,572
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We present to your attention an attractive apartment located in the popular area of Playa de…
$171,956
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offer for sale a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom and an area of 50 m2, completely renovated…
$155,684
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive project of new apartments located in the heart of Torrevieja. Prestigi…
$203,586
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$352,805
Leave a request

The Spanish municipality of Torrevieja is located in the province of Alicante. Its unique feature is the impressive number of foreigners relative to the local population: 40% of the 92,000 residents are expats from the UK, Scandinavia, and Russia. Therefore, apartment sales in Torrevieja are largely targeted at foreigners.

Features of Buying Apartments in Torrevieja

For foreigners, the purchasing process is simple: you can obtain a NIE tax number at your local police station in just one week, after which you can open a local bank account. Now you can purchase a home with a number of advantages:

  • Rental yield. Short-term rentals in Torrevieja in June–September bring €900–1500/month, long-term – €600–800/month.
  • High liquidity. The average time until a property is sold is only 2.5 months.
  • Low costs. Housing with a high energy efficiency rating reduces utility costs.

Apartments Prices in Torrevieja

As of 2025, apartment prices in Torrevieja start at €2,502/m², which is below the Alicante average (€2,930/m²). From 2022 to 2025, prices will increase by 39% (from €1,803/m² in February 2022). Prices vary depending on the type of apartment: studios, two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses with terraces.

Average price of apartments in Torrevieja:

Apartment type Price 2022 (€) Price 2023 (€) Price 2024 (€) Price 2025 (€)
Studios 30–45 m²

45.000–55.000

 50.000–65.000 60.000–75.000  70.000–90.000
One-bedroom aparts (1+1) 40–60m² 60.000-80.000 70.000–90.000 85.000–110.000  95.000–130.000 
Two-room apartments (2+1) 60–85 m² 90.000-120.000 105.000–140.000  125.000–165.000  145.000–190.000
Three-room apartments (3+1) 80–110 m² 130.000–170.000 150.000–195.000 175.000–230.000  205.000–270.000 
Penthouses 90–130 m² 160.000–220.000 185.000–250.000  210.000–290.000 240.000–330.000 
Multi-level apartments 100–150 m² 180.000–250.000  210.000–290.000  240.000–330.000  275.000–380.000 

The average cost of an apartment in Torrevieja is €307,000, but that's just the average; in reality, you can even find studios for €40,000. Resale properties are typically 12-15% cheaper than new homes.

Popular Areas of Torrevieja for Buying Apartments

Torrevieja's most popular neighborhood is Centro. It's located near the 18th-century Torre del Moro port, just 200 meters from the coast. Average prices here hover around €2,002 per square meter.

Other popular areas:

  • Playa del Cura and Acequión. Beaches with golden sand and prices of €2400/m², investments bring +7% per annum.
  • La Mata. The north of the municipality is 7 km from the center. About 30% of the residents here are Scandinavians. Prices are around €2,200/m².
  • Los Balcones and Lago Jardín. Prestigious areas five kilometers south of the city center. Prices here are among the highest on the market, starting at €2,990 per square meter.
  • Punta Prima and Los Altos. A suburb near the Villamartin Golf Club (18 holes). New homes here sell for €2,600/m², while resale properties are 15% cheaper.

Frequently Asked Questions about Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja

Can foreigners buy an apartment in Torrevieja?

According to Law 57/1968, foreigners can purchase local real estate without restrictions. To do so, non-residents must obtain a NIE tax identification number and open a local bank account.

How much does an apartment cost in Torrevieja?

Average apartment prices in Torrevieja are around €2,502 per square meter. A 50 square meter studio apartment in the central area costs €100,000, while a two-bedroom apartment costs €200,000.

Is buying an apartment in Torrevieja a good investment?

Local real estate is growing in price by an average of 7-10% per year, and yields are in the range of 6-10%, which is twice as high as in Western and Northern Europe.

Where is the best place to live in Torrevieja?

You can buy apartments in Torrevieja for permanent residence in La Mata or Los Balcones. For investment, Centro or Playa del Cura are better options, as they have a high tourist population and high rental occupancy rates.

Realting.com
Go