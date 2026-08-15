Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

The Spanish municipality of Torrevieja is located in the province of Alicante. Its unique feature is the impressive number of foreigners relative to the local population: 40% of the 92,000 residents are expats from the UK, Scandinavia, and Russia. Therefore, apartment sales in Torrevieja are largely targeted at foreigners.

Features of Buying Apartments in Torrevieja

For foreigners, the purchasing process is simple: you can obtain a NIE tax number at your local police station in just one week, after which you can open a local bank account. Now you can purchase a home with a number of advantages:

Rental yield. Short-term rentals in Torrevieja in June–September bring €900–1500/month, long-term – €600–800/month.

Short-term rentals in Torrevieja in June–September bring €900–1500/month, long-term – €600–800/month. High liquidity. The average time until a property is sold is only 2.5 months.

The average time until a property is sold is only 2.5 months. Low costs. Housing with a high energy efficiency rating reduces utility costs.

Apartments Prices in Torrevieja

As of 2025, apartment prices in Torrevieja start at €2,502/m², which is below the Alicante average (€2,930/m²). From 2022 to 2025, prices will increase by 39% (from €1,803/m² in February 2022). Prices vary depending on the type of apartment: studios, two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses with terraces.

Average price of apartments in Torrevieja:

Apartment type Price 2022 (€) Price 2023 (€) Price 2024 (€) Price 2025 (€) Studios 30–45 m² 45.000–55.000 50.000–65.000 60.000–75.000 70.000–90.000 One-bedroom aparts (1+1) 40–60m² 60.000-80.000 70.000–90.000 85.000–110.000 95.000–130.000 Two-room apartments (2+1) 60–85 m² 90.000-120.000 105.000–140.000 125.000–165.000 145.000–190.000 Three-room apartments (3+1) 80–110 m² 130.000–170.000 150.000–195.000 175.000–230.000 205.000–270.000 Penthouses 90–130 m² 160.000–220.000 185.000–250.000 210.000–290.000 240.000–330.000 Multi-level apartments 100–150 m² 180.000–250.000 210.000–290.000 240.000–330.000 275.000–380.000

The average cost of an apartment in Torrevieja is €307,000, but that's just the average; in reality, you can even find studios for €40,000. Resale properties are typically 12-15% cheaper than new homes.

Popular Areas of Torrevieja for Buying Apartments

Torrevieja's most popular neighborhood is Centro. It's located near the 18th-century Torre del Moro port, just 200 meters from the coast. Average prices here hover around €2,002 per square meter.

Other popular areas: